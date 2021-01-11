Jackson Mthembu tests positive for Covid-19

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mthembu tested positive on Monday, after showing some symptoms.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said as per the Covid-19 regulations, Mthembu as well as those who have been in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mthembu took a test earlier on Monday, after showing some symptoms.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said, as per Covid-19 regulations, Mthembu as well as those who have been in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine.

Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive who has tested positive in the past week, deputy ministers David Mahlabo, Obed Bapela, and Boitumelo Molo also tested positive.

Mthembu is said to be in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the coronavirus a speedy recovery.

"We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash or sanitise their hands, properly wear a face mask, and practice physical distancing at all times," said Mthembu.