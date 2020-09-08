Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed again to resolve pre-trial issues – NPA

Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption matter has again been postponed, this time to resolve pre-trial issues.

The NPA says the matters include Thales' application for review, their request for particulars from the State and clarity on Covid-19 international travel.

The matter will resume on 8 December in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

The corruption matter involving former president Jacob Zuma has been postponed to resolve pre-trial matters, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

"By agreement, all parties have committed to the postponement of the matter for the resolution of pre-trial management issues," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

She said the issues involved Thales’ application for review, Thales’ application for further particulars from the State, and "further clarity on the resumption of international travel under the Covid-19 restrictions which affects witnesses and Thales’ representative, from abroad".

The matter was postponed to 8 December.

It was last heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 23 June, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | Legal experts weigh in on start dates, international witnesses, and new Thales bid

At the time, News24 reported that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Zuma after he failed to appear earlier in the year.

Issues surrounding his sick note dominated chatter around the case as Zuma said he was in Cuba receiving medical treatment.

A warrant of arrest was issued on 4 February after Judge Dhaya Pillay found a sick note issued by a military doctor unacceptable.

She found that vital details, that were standard un a sick note for court, were missing, including a medical number to show that the doctor was certified and registered.

During his June appearance, the warrant of arrest against him was cancelled because an accepted sick note was submitted to court and Zuma himself attended proceedings.

The matter, well over a decade in the making, is on the cusp of going to trial after failed applications for a stay of prosecution by both Zuma and co-accused French arms company, Thales.

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

News24 reported that, during an episode of Zooming with Zumas, a series of interviews by the former president and his son, Duduzane, he spoke of his readiness for his day in court.

During the 49-minute episode, Zuma spoke about his so-called persecution by the media, the judiciary and some of his detractors

He said he was preparing to "demonstrate that he has never benefited from any arms deal corruption or tried to evade the trial".



News24 reported that, when responding to questions around his impending court cases, Zuma said he believed that some judges had pronounced him guilty even before the case is heard.

He said it was almost a given that, if he went to certain courts, he could not win the case. He said some people in the judiciary "have pronounced that Zuma will never win a case in my court".

Zuma is facing 16 charges, including racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

We know your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.