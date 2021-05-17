41m ago

add bookmark

Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to 26 May, intends pleading 'not guilty'

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former president Jacob Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday. 
  • Zuma's corruption trial has been postponed to 26 May. 
  • He is expected to plead "not guilty" when he returns to court.  

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption charges when he returns to court on 26 May.

Zuma appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, where the matter was postponed.

Zuma's advocate Thabani Masuku SC indicated that they wished to bring a "special plea".  He also added that Zuma was ready to proceed with the trial.

"It should never be regarded that our plea that we intend to raise is a sign that we are not ready. We are ready," Masuku said.

However, State advocate Billy Downer said he hadn't seen the "special plea" papers, adding that he was informed that substantial papers including evidence under oath supported the plea.

ALSO READ | Magashule tells media former president 'must be supported at all times'

Downer, who is the same advocate who successfully prosecuted fraudster Schabir Shaik, told the court that the State needed to consider the contents of the plea and consider its position.

"It is inevitable that this matter has to be postponed to allow the State to read my learned friend's plea and to decide how to respond."

Zuma's team will file an affidavit raising the grounds of the plea by Wednesday.

During his appearance, Zuma had the support of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. 

As Zuma entered the courtroom on Monday , some in the gallery chanted, "long live Jacob Zuma, long live!"

The matter started just after 10:45 and was over in less than 15 minutes. 

The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association was also represented in the form of Carl Niehaus. 

Zuma faces 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial Arms Deal.

Former NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe dropped the charges in 2009, based on the recordings of the so-called "spy tapes", which were presented to him by Zuma's legal team.

The tapes were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

The charges were subsequently withdrawn, just before Zuma was sworn in for his first term as president. 

However, in March 2018, former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams reinstated the charges.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgcourtcorruption
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
18% - 937 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
68% - 3499 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
14% - 709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.15
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,849.39
+0.3%
Silver
27.62
+0.7%
Palladium
2,906.10
+0.4%
Platinum
1,232.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.71
+2.5%
Top 40
60,738
+0.3%
All Share
66,745
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,465
+0.1%
Industrial 25
83,872
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,589
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo