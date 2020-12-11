1h ago

Jacob Zuma misses deadline to oppose Zondo inquiry's ConCourt case against him

Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission in 2019.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • The state capture inquiry wants the Constitutional Court to order Zuma to answer to allegations that "concern his alleged failure as President and head of the national executive to fulfil his constitutional obligations".
  • Zuma had until Thursday to indicate whether he would fight the inquiry's urgent bid to force him into the witness box.
  • The inquiry is asking the Constitutional Court to fast-track the hearing of its case so that it gives a ruling on its application by 10 January.

Former president Jacob Zuma has missed the deadline to notify the Constitutional Court that he will oppose the Zondo inquiry's last-ditch legal bid to force him to respond to the allegations of state capture made against him.

The inquiry is seeking a Constitutional Court order that will compel Zuma to comply with two separate summons for him to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo from 18 to 22 January and 15 to 19 February.

READ | Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to February

The inquiry is seeking urgent and direct access to the country's highest court so that it can apply for an order that Zuma is "constitutionally obliged" to answer to allegations that "concern his alleged failure as President and head of the national executive to fulfil his constitutional obligations".

According to inquiry secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala, the application "seeks to ensure that Mr Zuma is not treated as if he is above the Constitution and the law".

"Much, if not most, of the alleged corruption and acts which might constitute state capture occurred during Mr Zuma's term of office as the President of the Republic of South Africa," Mosala states.

In its application, the inquiry gave Zuma until Thursday to file his notice of opposition to its case. He has failed to do so.

Zuma's attorney, Eric Mabuza, did not respond to requests for clarification about whether he had elected not to fight the inquiry's efforts to compel him to appear before the commission.

Constitutional law expert Lawson Naidoo stressed that while Zuma may opt not to participate in the case, the inquiry "still have to overcome the hurdle of persuading the court to grant direct access, and to hear and decide the matter ahead of Zuma's next scheduled appearance before the commission on 18 January 2021".

"Given the gravity of the situation facing the commission in getting Mr Zuma to appear and answer questions, I do believe the Constitutional Court is likely to grant it direct access to argue its case," Naidoo said.

"But this is not a guarantee that the application to enforce Zuma's appearance… would succeed."

Meanwhile, State Attorney Johan van Schalkwyk - on behalf of the inquiry - has asked the Constitutional Court to set an urgent timetable for the resolution of the case, should the court decide to hear it.

"In the event that the court decides to hear the matter, it would be just and equitable for an order to be granted before 10 January 2021," he stated.

The inquiry has until 31 March 2021 to hand over its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, leaving it with just more than three months to complete its work.

Read more on:
jacob zumaraymond zondofraudstate capture inquiry
