21m ago

add bookmark

Jacob Zuma opposed my appointment to the UN - Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Outgoing Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.
Outgoing Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.
Daniela Porcelli, Gallo Images, Getty Images, file
  • The outgoing Executive Director of UN Women says former president Jacob Zuma opposed her appointment to the UN.
  • Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka made the remarks during an interview on Newzroom405 on Tuesday.
  • The Jacob Zuma Foundation bit back at the claims, saying government had issued a statement of support.

Outgoing Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says former president Jacob Zuma did not recommend her appointment to the global body, but, had in fact, opposed it. 

"He actually did not recommend me. In fact, he protested my appointment and challenged the ambassador of SA to the United Nations at the time, for not stopping this, which the ambassador could not stop because it was a prerogative of the General-Secretary," she explained during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday.

Mlambo-Ngcuka made the comments after a viewer asked: "When are you going to thank former president Jacob Zuma for recommending you to the United Nations?"

Mlambo-Ngcuka told the television channel that it was a "competitive bid" and that South Africa had nothing to do with it.

"It was a competitive bid to be appointed, even though I was approached... but I still needed to do an interview, and they decided on who they wanted, so South Africa had nothing to do with it. If anything, they were against it," she said.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation had not taken the remarks lightly.

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi hit back in a tweet: "Why would Ms. Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka on @Newzroom405 make claims that are not borne out by available facts that H.E Prez Zuma did not support her nomination. There was even a government statement in her support."

He further added a link to a 2013 government statement where Zuma had congratulated Mlambo-Ngcuka on her appointment to the UN. 

Asked for further comment, Manyi referred News24 to his tweet.

READ | UN Women gets first SA leaderMlambo-Ngcuka, the first woman in South Africa's Presidency, was appointed as Executive Director of UN Women in 2013.

In 2005, then president Thabo Mbeki replaced Zuma with Mlambo-Ngcuka, which made her the first female deputy president - from 22 June 2005 to 24 September 2008.

Mlambo-Ngcuka resigned in September 2008, after Mbeki stepped down as president, News24 reported.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumaphumzile mlambo-ngcuka
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3203 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 5130 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.97
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.52
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.57
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,792.94
-0.6%
Silver
23.74
-0.5%
Palladium
2,452.00
-0.9%
Platinum
996.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
71.05
+3.4%
Top 40
61,103
-0.1%
All Share
67,349
-0.2%
Resource 10
66,634
-0.7%
Industrial 25
84,187
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,168
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo