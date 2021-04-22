1h ago

add bookmark

Jacob Zuma: 'Some members may be corrupt, but not the ANC itself'

Kaveel Singh and Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Mujahid Safodien/AFP)
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Mujahid Safodien/AFP)
  • Jacob Zuma has criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC, in which he called the party corrupt.
  • He said some members in the party may be corrupt, but not the ANC itself.
  • He said ANC branches had power, but seldom used it.

Former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC, in which he called the party corrupt.

Zuma said some members may be corrupt, but not the party as a whole.

"It's not a secret the president wrote a letter, saying the ANC is the number one corrupt organisation in country. He said he was writing this to all the members of the ANC. I think we demonstrated that our power and political understanding are weak, because the ANC, in my view, is not corrupt," he said.

Zuma was speaking in Umhlanga, north of Durban, where the SA National Civic Organisation Youth Congress belatedly celebrated his 79th birthday - which was on 12 April.

Zuma said the party, as a whole, could not be defined as corrupt, but he conceded there were challenges with some members.

"There can be members of the ANC, who are corrupt, but not the ANC. I was waiting for people to say, 'no Mr President', but we were all quiet. Luckily, I told him when we met, that comrade President you were speaking to me in this letter because you said all members and, as a member, I responded and disagreed.

"I said because you've written a letter that has been read by the whole nation I'll also write a letter for the whole nation. I'm just making a point here that there's something within us that, when there's something wrong, we just watch."

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa's decision to reverse Zuma's NPA appointees was 'lawful and rational', court rules

He said there were some in the ANC national executive committee, "who said there was nothing wrong with the president's letter".

"At the end, I want us comrades to have a discussion. We can't fix things overnight, just like how the struggle didn't happen overnight. It took a long time.

"The ANC was the first organisation in Africa created to fight for freedom, but it became the last organisation to get freedom. What caused the ANC to be first to fight, but the last to be free. If we don't know that, then we still have a lot of work to do."

Ramaphosa wrote an open letter to ANC members in late August 2020, saying the party stood as accused number one and that some of its leaders stand accused of corruption.

Branches must do more

Zuma said ANC branches had to reclaim its power.

Addressing the small group of mostly young people, he discussed the power of ANC branches.

Zuma said he wanted branches to speak less and act more.

"There's something I'm not satisfied with. When we speak, we say the power is in the branches, but we're the same people who deprive branches of power. What a state the world is in right now, where leadership is talking this much, but have the branches ever spoken?

"Instead of letting them speak, we have reduced them with this thing is called 'interims' who are in charge. They lead, but they were not elected; they are put in those positions and so they doubt their powers," he said on Thursday.

Zuma said ANC branches were not being properly utilised.

"The branches are not using their powers, that's my complaint. This is an old disease. As soon as we elect someone, they try to rule us. It's no longer us who rule them, it's vice versa.

"We answer to them, they don't answer to us. I'm saying all of this because I'm old. When I go up to other old people, they will ask me, 'Zuma, in what state did you leave the ANC?'. What will I say to that?"

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacob zumadurbansouth africapolitics
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4196 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1365 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.32
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.04
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,782.29
(-0.6)
Silver
26.12
(-1.6)
Platinum
1,206.50
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,828.87
(-1.8)
All Share
66,972
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,183
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,096
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
86,814
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,622
(-0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo