Jacob Zuma to top the discussions at ANC NEC meeting on Monday - sources

The ANC NEC is set to discuss Jacob Zuma's legal conundrum and the implications of his actions.

A source close to the meeting said the ANC regarded the events unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal as a matter of national importance.

The party's initial NEC meeting was expected to convene on Friday last week.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to discuss issues around the party's former president Jacob Zuma, and potentially the volatile political situation brewing in KwaZulu-Natal.



A source close to the NEC meeting told News24 Monday's meeting comes after the initial gathering, scheduled for last week Friday was subsequently postponed amid the rising tensions over Zuma’s prosecution.

Zuma was thrust into a corner last week after the Constitutional Court found he was guilty of contempt of court for disobeying an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry and answer questions about his time in the Union Buildings. The court also sentenced him to 15 months in prison.



Following the judgment, Zuma has remained defiant, and has applied to the apex court to have his sentence rescinded. His supporters have been vocal about their criticism of the legitimate outcome, and have shown they are willing to use violence to defend him.

The ANC is said to be extremely concerned about the former President's conduct and the threats of violence, regarding it as a matter of "national importance".

It's expected the meeting will receive a report from the NEC members deployed to Nkandla. Ten NEC officials were tasked with looking into the matter.

It's still not clear whether Zuma engaged his fellow party members.

"One of the things to be discussed is the issue of the weekend and public address by the former president yesterday and those NEC members deployed over the weekend. They're expected to give a report in that [NEC] meeting," the official who spoke to News24 said.



The source added that the NEC had to give direction on the current political situation unfolding in Nkandla.

Defying

It's believed the ANC is also expected to discuss issues around upholding the rule of law. The member said the NEC had to act against those who were defying the country's Constitution.

"The ANC must give directives such as saying the rule of law must apply. If the man [Zuma] has to be arrested then let him be arrested. That's the only outcome the South African public expects from the NEC."

The former president was due to hand himself over to the Durban Westville correctional services centre by Sunday, but his supporters have warned that there will be chaos if that happens.



Thousands of his supporters gathered outside Nkandla in solidarity with the former President.

In a press conference on Sunday, Zuma said sentencing someone of his age to prison for him would be equivalent to sentencing him to death.