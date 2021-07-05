36m ago

add bookmark

Jacob Zuma to top the discussions at ANC NEC meeting on Monday - sources

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho walk with former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence at the weekend.
Members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho walk with former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence at the weekend.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/ Lulama Zenzile
  • The ANC NEC is set to discuss Jacob Zuma's legal conundrum and the implications of his actions.
  • A source close to the meeting said the ANC regarded the events unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal as a matter of national importance.
  • The party's initial NEC meeting was expected to convene on Friday last week.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to discuss issues around the party's former president Jacob Zuma, and potentially the volatile political situation brewing in KwaZulu-Natal.

A source close to the NEC meeting told News24 Monday's meeting comes after the initial gathering, scheduled for last week Friday was subsequently postponed amid the rising tensions over Zuma’s prosecution.

FACT CHECK | Propaganda, Zondo, and the judiciary: 5 claims made during Zuma's media briefing

Zuma was thrust into a corner last week after the Constitutional Court found he was guilty of contempt of court for disobeying an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry and answer questions about his time in the Union Buildings. The court also sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

Following the judgment, Zuma has remained defiant, and has applied to the apex court to have his sentence rescinded. His supporters have been vocal about their criticism of the legitimate outcome, and have shown they are willing to use violence to defend him.

READ | Buthelezi slams 'highly irresponsible' behaviour in Nkandla

The ANC is said to be extremely concerned about the former President's conduct and the threats of violence, regarding it as a matter of "national importance".

It's expected the meeting will receive a report from the NEC members deployed to Nkandla. Ten NEC officials were tasked with looking into the matter.

It's still not clear whether Zuma engaged his fellow party members.

"One of the things to be discussed is the issue of the weekend and public address by the former president yesterday and those NEC members deployed over the weekend. They're expected to give a report in that [NEC] meeting," the official who spoke to News24 said.

The source added that the NEC had to give direction on the current political situation unfolding in Nkandla. 

Defying

It's believed the ANC is also expected to discuss issues around upholding the rule of law. The member said the NEC had to act against those who were defying the country's Constitution.

"The ANC must give directives such as saying the rule of law must apply. If the man [Zuma] has to be arrested then let him be arrested. That's the only outcome the South African public expects from the NEC."

The former president was due to hand himself over to the Durban Westville correctional services centre by Sunday, but his supporters have warned that there will be chaos if that happens.

Thousands of his supporters gathered outside Nkandla in solidarity with the former President.

In a press conference on Sunday, Zuma said sentencing someone of his age to prison for him would be equivalent to sentencing him to death. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacob zumapolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you make of the Springboks' Test return against Georgia on Friday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I liked what I saw... we're on track for the Lions!
9% - 158 votes
If we play like that against the Lions, we won't stand a chance.
26% - 472 votes
The Boks were rusty, but that was to be expected. We'll improve for the Lions!
65% - 1177 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.24
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.89
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,790.90
+0.2%
Silver
26.41
-0.3%
Palladium
2,819.96
+1.1%
Platinum
1,095.99
+0.2%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
60,025
-0.4%
All Share
66,109
-0.3%
Resource 10
65,204
+1.5%
Industrial 25
84,962
-2.2%
Financial 15
13,058
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo