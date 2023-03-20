44m ago

Share

Jacob Zuma vs Downer and Maughan back in court

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma pictured at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Former president Jacob Zuma pictured at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
PHOTO: Rajesh JANTILAL/AFP
  • Two court applications relating to former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan will continue on Monday.
  • Maughan and Downer launched separate applications to have the matter set aside.
  • Maughan has stated that Zuma failed to obtain a nolle prosequi certificate in her matter, a key NPA document that is required for a private prosecution.

Two court applications relating to former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, and News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan are expected to be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg this week.

The much-anticipated matters are set down for Monday and Wednesday, and the applications are expected to be heard one after the other.

Maughan filed an urgent application against Zuma, asking the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to scrap his private prosecution against her in its entirety.

Downer made a similar application.

In asking the court to set the matter aside, Maughan stated that Zuma did not obtain a nolle prosequi certificate against her.

The certificate is key to Zuma being procedurally allowed to privately prosecute.

READ | Billy Downer wants Zuma to put up R1m security if he wants private prosecution

The certificate would ordinarily come from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and would state that the NPA had declined to prosecute the matter.

Maughan also asserted that Zuma abused the court process to intimidate, harass and bully her to prevent her from further reporting on his corruption case. She also argued that the former president did not suffer any injury as a result of her published work and that the private prosecution, therefore, didn't have any legal standing.

Downer has also filed an application asking for the prosecution to be scrapped.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), Campaign for Free Expression and Media Monitoring Africa previously applied to be friends of the court, arguing that the NPA Act was not intended to censor media freedom.

Zuma has accused Maughan of colluding with the State to publish his medical records without his permission. Zuma wants Maughan's urgent application to be dismissed, arguing that he was entitled to prosecute the journalist.

What exactly happened with his medical records?

When Zuma was imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Centre for defying a Constitutional Court order to testify at the Zondo Commission, his military doctor, Mcebisi Mdutywa, wrote a letter to the State. Mdutywa said Zuma had to be transported to Pretoria for urgent medical surgery after suffering a "traumatic injury" a year before.

The letter was attached to both the State and Zuma's court papers to be heard in court on 10 August 2021, for a postponement.

WATCH | Emotional Zondo talks Zuma's attacks on judiciary

The previous day, Maughan asked the State's counsel, Andrew Breitenbach, for a copy of the papers. After electronically filing their papers with the court, Breitenbach sent Maughan a copy of the papers late on the afternoon of 9 August.

The charges against Maughan and Downer relate to News24's publication of an update on Zuma's medical condition. The medical document was attached to court papers lodged at the High Court in 2021, News24 reported.

Karyn Maughan shows the thumbs-up sign outside court
Karyn Maughan pictured outside court during Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of her and advocate Billy Downer.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Documents filed with the court are deemed public records unless a judge instructs otherwise. There was no instruction in this instance.

It also didn't reveal details of Zuma's condition.

Since his illness, Zuma has been spotted at a series of public events in and around KwaZulu-Natal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
billy downerjacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgpoliticsjudiciarycrime and courtsmedia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 721 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
9% - 222 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1040 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

16 Mar

LISTEN LIVE | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.42
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.64
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
971.49
-0.4%
Palladium
1,415.62
-0.3%
Gold
1,974.54
-0.7%
Silver
22.32
-1.2%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,001
0.0%
All Share
72,528
0.0%
Resource 10
62,889
0.0%
Industrial 25
97,049
0.0%
Financial 15
15,107
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

33m ago

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo