1h ago

add bookmark

Jacob Zuma's impending arrest vindicates the DA, says John Steenhuisen

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Photo: Misheck Makora.
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Photo: Misheck Makora.
  • Former president Jacob Zuma's impending arrest vindicates the DA.
  • This is according to the party's leader John Steenhuisen who says they rang the alarm since the time Zuma became president.
  • On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma should be imprisoned for 15 months for failing to appear in front of the State Capture Inquiry.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says former president Jacob Zuma's impending arrest vindicates the party who has been leading the charge against Zuma long before he was public "enemy number 1".

Steenhuisen said the DA rang the alarm over Zuma destroying the institutions of democracy and subverting the constitutional order, to enrich his friends and family.

ALSO READ | Zuma's daughter says he will report to Nkandla police, opposition parties welcome sentence

On Tuesday, Steenhuisen told News24 the Constitutional Court judgment of a 15-month prison term for Zuma vindicated the party.

Steenhuisen said:

We are waiting for our day in court, which will see Jacob Zuma finally face the 783 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. We have invested a decade of work in ensuring that he faces justice.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled on Tuesday that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail. He has five days in which to hand himself over to either the Nkandla police station or the Johannesburg Central police station.

The apex court ruled that Zuma should be imprisoned for 15 months for failing to appear in front of the State Capture Inquiry.

It further ordered Zuma to pay the legal costs spent by the State Capture Inquiry in having him jailed for contempt - on a punitive scale.

If he failed to do so, the court ruled, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole had three days to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to ensure he is jailed.

Steenhuisen said Zuma had steadfastly dodged his day in court for well over a decade.

"[All] while claiming all the while that his day in court is all he wanted. [He] has finally run out of runway. This is one of the most important ConCourt judgments in the history of our democracy because it confirms that no one can stand above the law in South Africa. Not even a former president who still enjoys strong support within the ruling party," he said.

Steenhuisen also called on Zuma to comply with the ruling and asked his supporters to respect the judgment.

"For years, he was protected and cosseted by the ANC. For years they defended him, knowing full well what he was doing to South Africa. We may have many other challenges as a country right now, but this judgment has struck a crucial blow for equality before the law, without which no democracy can prosper. Therefore, he must also urge his supporters to show restraint and respect for the rule of law by abiding by the judgment," Steenhuisen said.

ALSO READ | 'Calculated and insidious': Here are 10 takeaways from the ConCourt judgment against Jacob Zuma

Meanwhile, the DA also announced Tuesday it had written to vaccine suppliers approved by SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, requesting they consider entering into agreements with either private entities or provincial governments to speed up vaccine deliveries.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajacob zumajohn steenhuisenpoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 2403 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 5561 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.32
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.05
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,762.42
-0.9%
Silver
25.78
-1.3%
Palladium
2,688.00
-0.4%
Platinum
1,075.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,496
+1.1%
All Share
66,549
+1.1%
Resource 10
63,580
-0.0%
Industrial 25
87,913
+1.7%
Financial 15
13,081
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun 2021

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo