Jacob Zuma's impending arrest vindicates the DA, says John Steenhuisen

Former president Jacob Zuma's impending arrest vindicates the DA.

This is according to the party's leader John Steenhuisen who says they rang the alarm since the time Zuma became president.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma should be imprisoned for 15 months for failing to appear in front of the State Capture Inquiry.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says former president Jacob Zuma's impending arrest vindicates the party who has been leading the charge against Zuma long before he was public "enemy number 1".

Steenhuisen said the DA rang the alarm over Zuma destroying the institutions of democracy and subverting the constitutional order, to enrich his friends and family.

On Tuesday, Steenhuisen told News24 the Constitutional Court judgment of a 15-month prison term for Zuma vindicated the party.

Steenhuisen said:

We are waiting for our day in court, which will see Jacob Zuma finally face the 783 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. We have invested a decade of work in ensuring that he faces justice.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled on Tuesday that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail. He has five days in which to hand himself over to either the Nkandla police station or the Johannesburg Central police station.

It further ordered Zuma to pay the legal costs spent by the State Capture Inquiry in having him jailed for contempt - on a punitive scale.

If he failed to do so, the court ruled, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole had three days to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to ensure he is jailed.

Steenhuisen said Zuma had steadfastly dodged his day in court for well over a decade.

"[All] while claiming all the while that his day in court is all he wanted. [He] has finally run out of runway. This is one of the most important ConCourt judgments in the history of our democracy because it confirms that no one can stand above the law in South Africa. Not even a former president who still enjoys strong support within the ruling party," he said.

Steenhuisen also called on Zuma to comply with the ruling and asked his supporters to respect the judgment.

"For years, he was protected and cosseted by the ANC. For years they defended him, knowing full well what he was doing to South Africa. We may have many other challenges as a country right now, but this judgment has struck a crucial blow for equality before the law, without which no democracy can prosper. Therefore, he must also urge his supporters to show restraint and respect for the rule of law by abiding by the judgment," Steenhuisen said.

