Jagersfontein tragedy: 70-year-old man dead, elderly woman missing, 51 houses destroyed

The man who died in the Jagersfontein tragedy has been identified.

It has also been revealed that an elderly woman is still missing.

Fifty-one houses were destroyed in Jagersfontein when walls of a dam at a mine collapsed, 103 others were affected, one man died and an elderly woman is still missing.



This is according to Morakane Keswa, the acting director of planning and social development at the Gariep District municipality.

Keswa revealed the information during a briefing with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe in Jagersfontein on Tuesday morning and said technical teams had been drafting daily developments since Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mr Mosweu, a 70-year-old man. Keswa also said the search for the missing woman was ongoing.

She said:

Medical interventions are under way to assist those affected.

According to Keswa, 74 patients were admitted to a nearby hospital and two others to Diamant Hospital in Jagersfontein.

"Social development would be assisting those impacted on the ground. Twelve social workers have been on the ground to assist with psychological assistance."

In addition, the SA Social Security Agency would assist with the registration of affected people and would provide school uniforms for 77 pupils who are being housed in Bloemfontein.

"Schools from Jagersfontein and Fauresmith said they could be moved from Bloemfontein to avoid disrupting learning.

"The Department of Education has identified schools affected and will provide pupils with support, especially affected matriculants," Keswa said.

"The Department of Home Affairs would also assist with the registration of lost documentation," she added.



She said the Free State human settlements department would do structural assessments on the ground and that the provincial roads and transport department assisted with transportation of 80 mattresses to affected people.

Keswa added that a scientific analysis of the soil would also be conducted.

"Water and sanitation are working closely with the Destea (the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs) to assess current water quality and do an analysis of the sludge covering the affected area," she said.



