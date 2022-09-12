1h ago

Jagersfontein tragedy: Devastated man looks for missing wife as houses damaged, livestock killed

Iavan Pijoos
  • A resident of Jagersfontein in the Free State is still searching for his wife after a dam collapsed and flooded the area.
  • Thabang Ntoahae returned to the area to look for his wife after fleeing on Sunday.
  • More than 500 animals were rescued, and some had to be euthanised in the aftermath of the dam collapse.

On Monday morning, several roads leading to Jagersfontein in the Free State were closed, with flood warning signs, after a dam from a nearby mine collapsed, and a mudslide flooded the area.

Roads and open fields were covered with grey water, while two disaster management helicopters were stationed in an open veld. Several houses close to the dam were damaged and a car which was swept away stood abandoned in a veld. 

Resident Thabang Ntoahae told News24 that he was taking a nap when he heard on the radio that the dam in Jagersfontein had collapsed. 

"I woke up, and I saw people running. I looked through my window and saw an ocean of water flowing through the area. 

"I ran outside my house to come and see what was happening. We were all surprised and wondering what was going on," he said.

"All we could do was stand and watch."

Ntoahae returned to the area on Monday morning to search for his wife who lives in a different house on the other side of the township.

"I haven't been to the house yet where she lives.

"I'm hoping and praying that she is okay. My phone battery is flat, so I can't even phone her."

Thabang Ntoahae, whose wife is one of the people
Thabang Ntoahae, whose wife is one of the people still missing, said he was taking a nap when he heard on the radio that the dam in Jagersfontein had collapsed.

More than 500 animals were rescued, and some had to be euthanised in the aftermath of the dam collapse.

The SPCA said the animals included dogs, cats, foxes, mice, tortoises and farm life. 

"There is a lot of farm life in this area of emerging farmers and, unfortunately, a lot of them lost their cattle. 

"A lot of the animals had to euthanised because the sludge went into their lungs," Duan Matthee from the Bloemfontein SPCA told News24. 

Matthee said 30 goats had been rescued, but that only seven survived. 

"A lot of owners have to come to us crying because they can't find their animals. It's been really hard on the ground and walking in this mud.

"These animals tried to swim to safety in this mud, and it is really sad for these animals; trying to get to higher ground, and there is no more ground to go to," he said.

One of the houses damaged by the mudslides after a
One of the houses damaged by the mudslides after a dam collapsed in Jagersfotein.

Mining company Jagersfontein Development said it was "devastated" by the tragedy and the impact on the community. The company added that the waste water was not hazardous. 

"We have made R20 million available immediately for affected people on the ground and the restoration of the town.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the single fatality and the speedy recovery of those injured in the disaster.

"The treatment facility has stabilised activity at the dam. It is cooperating with local authorities and will offer every assistance to the community while undertaking a full investigation.

"Jagersfontein Development remains committed to the well-being of the community and will lead clean-up operations."


