Jail time for Durban man, 62, who defrauded SARS of more than R11m

A Durban man who defrauded the taxman of more than R11 million has been sentenced to jail time.

Rabin Balmint submitted fictitious tax returns for his company Kiddo Trans CC.

He also failed to pay R2 million in taxes due to the SARS.

Rabin Balmint, 62, from Newlands West, was sentenced in the Durban Magistrate's Court after pleading guilty to four counts of fraud and one count of VAT (Value Added Tax) fraud against the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

For the tax year 2013, Balmint submitted fictitious tax returns via e-filing for his company Kiddo Trans CC.

These were done by creating fictitious supplier invoices, and he received a tax rebate of R9.7 million. He also failed to pay VAT of R2 million that the company owed to SARS.

He was found out after a SARS audit revealed that the invoices were fake.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said that in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Nirvana Rambali told the court that tax revenue was used to develop infrastructure and provide services to the poorest and most vulnerable.

"Balmint's dishonesty was fuelled by greed and had caused a substantial loss to the fiscus. The Asset Forfeiture Unit, represented by advocate Rajendrie Naidoo, obtained a preservation order to the value of R500 000 against Balmint."

Kara said the court deviated from the minimum sentence of 15 years due to Balmint's age.

"They also considered the fact that he was [a] first[-time] offender and that he pleaded guilty. The court saw these as a substantial and compelling reason to deviate," Kara added.

