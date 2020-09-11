1h ago

add bookmark

Jail time for man who set girlfriend on fire for asking him to move over in bed

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Durban man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend.
A Durban man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend.
iStock
  • A Durban man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for killing his girlfriend by dousing her in petrol and setting her alight.
  • He was apparently annoyed that she asked him to move over to make space for her and their kids in bed.
  • His son testified against him via CCTV.

A man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for dousing his girlfriend in petrol and setting her alight. He was apparently annoyed that she asked him to move over in bed to make space for her and their children.

The Durban Regional Court sentenced the man to an effective 18 years in prison for the murder of his partner in November 2018. 

FEMICIDE | Govt should respond to gender abuse with the same vigour as Covid-19, say activists

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara, the couple and their son and daughter, aged 9 and 2 respectively, lived in Cato Manor.

On the night of the incident, the children and their mother watched a movie while their father slept in the bedroom. They later joined him in the bedroom and had to force him to move over to make space for them.

He then got up and went to the dining room where he kept a petrol container that he used for his lawnmower. He returned to the bedroom where his girlfriend was lying face down. He doused her in petrol and set her alight. After a while, he used a blanket to put out the flames. She suffered 60% burn wounds and was rushed to hospital, but died three days later. 

READ | 'They are not statistics': Ramaphosa addresses recent spate of GBV incidents

Child testified

The father was arrested after his son relayed the details to his grandfather. 

Regional court prosecutor Loyiso George Ncemane had to rely solely on the testimony of the child as the father had cleaned out the house prior to his arrest and disposed of any evidence linked to the fire.

With the assistance of an intermediary, the child gave a detailed account of the incident, via a closed-circuit TV system. The court found that his evidence was consistent and it corroborated the evidence of the forensic pathologist who testified on the burns suffered by the deceased. The child's grandfather also testified.

The father was convicted of murder, but the State did not find any evidence of premeditation.

The court found that he provided no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment.

In fact, the court found that there were aggravating factors and exercised its discretion, imposing a sentence of 18 years. 

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu said: "The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence and applauds the prosecution and the police who ensured that the matter is successfully prosecuted. Society and the courts view the matter in a serious light. The actions of the accused cannot be condoned. He showed no remorse in that he allowed his young child to give evidence about such a traumatic experience, knowing very well that he was responsible for the heinous act. The children have lost a mother who cannot be replaced. We will continue to vigorously deal with these matters."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Cyril Ramaphosa | We will not let the women of South Africa down
OPINION | Men need to raise their voices against GBV and femicide
Stop telling women to stay in abusive relationships, urges Cele
Read more on:
npadurbancrimemurdergender-based violence
Lottery
4 players bag R91k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2281 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 498 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 5757 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2257 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(+0.30)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.87
(+0.44)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.59)
Gold
1944.25
(+0.04)
Silver
26.79
(-0.04)
Platinum
928.00
(+0.73)
Brent Crude
39.71
(-1.79)
Palladium
2275.99
(-0.00)
All Share
55953.96
(+1.35)
Top 40
51532.12
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10405.82
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
74549.21
(+1.91)
Resource 10
55663.25
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo