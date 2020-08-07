45m ago

Jail time for woman found with thousands of prescription pain killers

Riaan Grobler
A Western Cape woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession of a large amount of schedule 5 pain medication.
A Western Cape woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession of a large amount of schedule 5 pain medication.
A 42-year-old woman from Great Brak River in the Western Cape will spend 10 years behind bars for the possession of 12 000 Stilpane pain tablets with no explanation or justification.

Heidi Moolman was convicted for contravening the Medicines Control Act in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, her conviction stems from an incident in June 2016 when the vehicle she was travelling in was pulled over during a trilateral cross-border operation on the N2 near Knysna.

"With the search that ensued, members deployed at the roadblock found 12 000 Stilpane tablets that were concealed inside the car. [The occupants] could not provide evidence or a legitimate reason for them being in possession of the scheduled medicine," Pojie said.

The three occupants of the car, two men and Moolman, were arrested. The case against the two men was withdrawn and Moolman was charged.

