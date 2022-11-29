1h ago

add bookmark

Janusz Walus stable after being stabbed by inmate

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Janusz Walus. (Photo: Netwerk)
Janusz Walus. (Photo: Netwerk)

Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday morning. 

The correctional services department said Walus was "stable" and receiving medical attention from healthcare officials.

The department's spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said Walus was stabbed by an inmate from the same housing unit. 

Nxumalo said:

A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and healthcare officials are providing the necessary care. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offenses not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus be released on parole.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Walus was unlikely to re-offend and must be released within 10 days.

Walus killed the SACP leader in April 1993.

News24 was called by a fellow prisoner who witnessed the attempt on Walus' life. 

He said the inmate who stabbed Walus was a staunch ANC supporter and that the incident was "politically motivated."

"He is an ANC supporter. He always talks about politics. He is not a gangster or anything like that. They stabbed him on Tuesday morning in his abdomen while walking to the shower," he said. 

He added that other inmates were not sympathetic to Walus, saying "he "got what he deserved." He claimed he had spoken ill of black people months before the recent ConCourt ruling.

He said the inmate acted on his own and that the "leadership" was shocked because no one instructed him to stab Walus. 

"We plan this kind of stuff and give the right. No one just does something like this," he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
janusz walusgautengpretoriacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3516 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1583 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 5794 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.39
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.60
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,749.99
+0.5%
Silver
21.25
+1.5%
Palladium
1,835.50
-0.7%
Platinum
1,002.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,816
-0.3%
All Share
73,128
-0.3%
Resource 10
71,369
+0.8%
Industrial 25
88,068
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,117
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

13h ago

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo