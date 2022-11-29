Janusz Walus stable after being stabbed by inmate

Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday morning.

The correctional services department said Walus was "stable" and receiving medical attention from healthcare officials.

The department's spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said Walus was stabbed by an inmate from the same housing unit.

Nxumalo said:

A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and healthcare officials are providing the necessary care. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offenses not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus be released on parole.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Walus was unlikely to re-offend and must be released within 10 days.

Walus killed the SACP leader in April 1993.

News24 was called by a fellow prisoner who witnessed the attempt on Walus' life.



He said the inmate who stabbed Walus was a staunch ANC supporter and that the incident was "politically motivated."



"He is an ANC supporter. He always talks about politics. He is not a gangster or anything like that. They stabbed him on Tuesday morning in his abdomen while walking to the shower," he said.



He added that other inmates were not sympathetic to Walus, saying "he "got what he deserved." He claimed he had spoken ill of black people months before the recent ConCourt ruling.



He said the inmate acted on his own and that the "leadership" was shocked because no one instructed him to stab Walus.



"We plan this kind of stuff and give the right. No one just does something like this," he said.







