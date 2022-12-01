1h ago

add bookmark

Janusz Walus stays behind bars, awaits 'medical clearance' before parole

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Janusz Walus
Janusz Walus
Netwerk24, file
  • The office of the justice minister confirmed Janusz Walus won't be released on parole on Thursday.
  • It says Walus will need to be cleared by a medical team.
  • The man who killed Chris Hani in 1993 was stabbed in prison on Tuesday, two days before he was due to be released on parole.

The impending release of Janusz Walus on parole has not yet been finalised.

Walus, who assassinated SACP and ANC leader Chris Hani in 1993, was due to be released on parole on Thursday following a Constitutional Court order last week. 

The apex court ruled that the justice minister had to release Walus on parole within 10 working days. That deadline lapses on Thursday. 

Walus was denied parole multiple times over the years and eventually challenged the matter in the Constitutional Court. 

On Thursday afternoon, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, released a short statement, stating that Walus' parole had not been finalised.

Phiri said:

By agreement between his legal representatives and the State attorney, the matter of Mr Walus' parole will only be [finalised] after he has received the necessary medical clearance from [a] medical team.
 

Walus was stabbed in Kgosi Mampuru Prison on Tuesday afternoon and has been receiving treatment in the prison's healthcare facility. 

The 69-year-old was queuing for dinner when he was stabbed in his upper body with a sharp object. 

READ | Walus court picket: Has the ANC finally lost its mind (and ability to lead)?

The man accused of stabbing Walus is serving a life sentence for murder and attempted murder. 

News24 recently reported that Walus was fully responsive and stable following the stabbing. 

Walus was sentenced to death for the murder of Hani, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment after the death penalty was abolished.

On Wednesday, members of the ANC and its alliance partners marched to Kgosi Mampuru Prison to demonstrate against Walus' release.

Hani's widow, Limpho, and the SACP have applied to the Constitutional Court to have the court rescind its ruling to release Walus on parole.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chris hanijanusz walusgautengpretoriacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 4195 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1848 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 6789 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.60
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
21.56
-3.8%
Rand - Euro
18.49
-3.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
-2.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-4.1%
Gold
1,800.76
+1.8%
Silver
22.65
+2.0%
Palladium
1,936.00
+2.6%
Platinum
1,042.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.97
+3.1%
Top 40
68,868
+0.4%
All Share
75,020
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,989
+3.4%
Industrial 25
92,168
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,274
-7.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo