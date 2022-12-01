Janusz Walus stays behind bars, awaits 'medical clearance' before parole

The office of the justice minister confirmed Janusz Walus won't be released on parole on Thursday.

It says Walus will need to be cleared by a medical team.

The man who killed Chris Hani in 1993 was stabbed in prison on Tuesday, two days before he was due to be released on parole.

The impending release of Janusz Walus on parole has not yet been finalised.

Walus, who assassinated SACP and ANC leader Chris Hani in 1993, was due to be released on parole on Thursday following a Constitutional Court order last week.

The apex court ruled that the justice minister had to release Walus on parole within 10 working days. That deadline lapses on Thursday.

Walus was denied parole multiple times over the years and eventually challenged the matter in the Constitutional Court.

On Thursday afternoon, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, released a short statement, stating that Walus' parole had not been finalised.

Phiri said:

By agreement between his legal representatives and the State attorney, the matter of Mr Walus' parole will only be [finalised] after he has received the necessary medical clearance from [a] medical team.

Walus was stabbed in Kgosi Mampuru Prison on Tuesday afternoon and has been receiving treatment in the prison's healthcare facility.

The 69-year-old was queuing for dinner when he was stabbed in his upper body with a sharp object.

The man accused of stabbing Walus is serving a life sentence for murder and attempted murder.

News24 recently reported that Walus was fully responsive and stable following the stabbing.

Walus was sentenced to death for the murder of Hani, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment after the death penalty was abolished.

On Wednesday, members of the ANC and its alliance partners marched to Kgosi Mampuru Prison to demonstrate against Walus' release.

Hani's widow, Limpho, and the SACP have applied to the Constitutional Court to have the court rescind its ruling to release Walus on parole.