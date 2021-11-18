Jason Rohde must start serving jail sentence after his bid for a bail extension is dismissed

Jason Rohde has to start serving his sentence for the murder of his wife Susan.

He had hoped to wait for the outcome of his Constitutional Court appeal at his home in Plettenberg Bay.

But the Western Cape High Court dismissed his application for the extension of his bail.

Former property mogul Jason Rohde will have to start serving his effective 15-year jail sentence for the murder of his wife Susan.



He had hoped to wait for the outcome of his Constitutional Court appeal at his home in Plettenberg Bay.

But on Thursday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed his application for the extension of his bail, pending the Constitutional Court appeal. This means he must report to officials to start serving his sentence by 11:00 on Saturday.

His lawyer, William King, indicated that the decision would be appealed.

READ | Rohde judge says recusal application is 'forum shopping'

Rohde was found guilty of his wife's murder in December 2019. He was the CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty.

He said she hanged herself in a hotel room at Spier wine estate.

But the court found that he murdered her and staged a suicide.

They had been through a tense period in their marriage over his affair with an estate agent, Jolene Alterskye.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.