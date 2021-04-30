1h ago

add bookmark

Jayde Panayiotou's killer given another life term for killing elderly woman in 2015

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sinethemba Nenembe is seen in court.
Sinethemba Nenembe is seen in court.
Werner Hills, Gallo Images, Die Burger
  • The Gqeberha High Court has sentenced convicted murderer Sinethemba Nenembe to another life term for murder.
  • Nenembe is currently serving a life sentence for killing schoolteacher Jayde Panayiotou in April 2015.
  • Four months after Nenembe and two others, including Chris Panayiotou, conspired and killed Jayde, he and three others accosted and killed Denise Webber, 78, at her home.

Sinethemba Nenembe, who is serving a life term for killing Gqeberha schoolteacher Jayde Panayiotou, has been handed another life sentence.

Nenembe, 33, was sentenced on Wednesday in the Gqeberha High Court, for killing 78-year-old grandmother Denise Webber.

He and his co-accused killed Webber four months after he, Jayde's husband, Chris Panayiotou, and Zolani Sibeko conspired and killed the schoolteacher. 

Nenembe and Panayiotou were each sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder, while Sibeko was sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to commit murder.

Nenembe received a further 15 years in jail for robbery.

Jayde's body was found on an open field in Uitenhage on 22 April 2015, with three bullet wounds.

On 20 August 2015, Nenembe and co-accused Mkhuseli Ngqanda, 34, Fikile Mengo, 25, and Thanduxolo Vumazonke, 29, accosted Webber at her home in Needham Street, Kunene Park, Gqeberha. 

Webber was with her domestic worker when the men arrived, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cops grilled by defence in Panayiotou murder trial

She added Nenembe, Ngqanda, Vumazonke and Mengo overpowered the 37-year-old domestic worker, took her inside the house and tied her hands.

Inside the house, the four men then strangled Webber to death.

The accused fled the scene with stolen property in a hired Toyota Atios. Before the incident, Mengo was working for Webber as an assistant to the domestic worker who was pregnant at the time.

When Mengo's co-accused heard he was working at the house, they conspired to rob the owners.

After the murder and robbery, said Naidu, Mengo's grandmother took him to the police station on 28 August 2015.

"Ngqanda, Nenembe and Vumazonke were arrested days later. They were all remanded in custody until the finalisation of their case. Police recovered most of Webber's stolen property in the accused's homes in New Brighton and Kwazakele," Naidu said.

READ | Witness refuses to answer questions in Jayde murder trial

Nenembe and Ngqanda were each sentenced to life for murder and 15 years for aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery sentence will run concurrently with the life sentence. 

Mengo and Vumazonke were each sentenced to an effective 25-year jail term for both murder and aggravated robbery. 

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the sentences.

"It is clear that these criminals are not remorseful for their crimes. Although this case has taken almost six years to be finalised, Webber's family will find closure knowing that justice was meted out against those who had mercilessly murdered their elderly mother and grandmother. 

"Their heinous deeds were intentional. We commend the NPA for ensuring that they are removed from society for a very long time," Ntshinga said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjayde panayiotouzolani sibekofikile mengothanduxolo vumazonkemkhuseli ngqandachris panayiotoucolonel priscilla naidulieutenant-general liziwe ntshingasinethemba nenembeeastern capecrimemurdercourts
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6495 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2165 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.32
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.35
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,767.54
(-0.3)
Silver
25.88
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,204.00
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,957.10
(+0.1)
All Share
67,393
(0.0)
Top 40
61,508
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,601
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,202
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,146
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo