Jeremy Vearey defends Afrikaaps 'Moer Hulle' post, alleges discrimination

Sacked Western Cape detective head Major-General Jeremy Vearey is angry after being fired for posting "Moer Hulle" on Facebook.

He feels he is being prejudiced over his use of Afrikaaps – a language of the Western Cape he considers his mother tongue.

Vearey says he and other colleagues, who identify as Camissa African, are being discriminated against.

Sacked Western Cape detective head Major-General Jeremy Vearey insists his Facebook post was deliberately misunderstood in an act of discrimination against his mother tongue Afrikaaps.

In an extensive interview with eNCA, he said he felt there had been a pattern of "ethno-nationalist" abuse directed at colleagues who identified as Camissa African, and not the "derogatory" word "coloured".

He added that many of those targeted were former uMkhonto weSizwe soldiers like himself.

Vearey was fired for bringing the police into disrepute over Facebook posts.

The author of the award-winning biography Jeremy Vannie Elsies, he is known by his Facebook followers for his prose and observations, a lot of it in Afrikaaps.

His book tells of his life growing up in Elsies River, the forced removal and scattering of his family, his career as a school teacher, and later an uMkhonto weSizwe operative, a DJ, and a gradual move into post-apartheid intelligence work and policing.

Vearey has moved up the ranks, and has established a reputation as a detective with an understanding of Cape Town's complex gang and crime structures.

However, his career came crashing down this week when an expedited disciplinary process found he had brought the police into disrepute via some of his Facebook posts.

'Not derogatory'

One in particular used the term "Moer Hulle", and in summing up, disciplinary chairperson Lieutenant-General Liziwa Ntshinga found some of Vearey's posts made some officers feel afraid.

However, he told eNCA his posts were deliberately misunderstood, to the denigration of his mother tongue, Afrikaaps.

"I deny that I have ever brought anyone into disrepute."

Vearey said the person who translated "Moer Hulle" into "F**k them up" did it on purpose.

He said:

And in my mother tongue it is not derogatory. And that anybody who sees this as unsavoury or, for that matter, derogatory, is denigrating my mother tongue, and I take serious exception to that.

He added that the post was to encourage his colleague, General Peter Jacobs, to be victorious in his own Labour Court case.



"I am proud of my Afrikaaps language. And I will not be subjected to the distasteful exercises and oppression of that language that I suffered under Afrikaners and by any form of ethno-nationalism or tribalism such as the one I faced under the police."

In one of his latest Facebook posts, Vearey wrote about encountering an eland on a walk, and compared himself to the large antelope facing a reckoning.

"I lower my horns and pound my left hoof in the sand with eyes ablaze and nostrils flared," he wrote.

Colleagues also 'hounded'

Vearey said he considered his expedited disciplinary procedure "a kangaroo court".

He alleged other colleagues were also "hounded".

These include Anti-Gang Unit head Major-General André Lincoln, General Zelda Holtzman (former head of security at Parliament), and former Hawks head Anwa Dramat.

Vearey added he never used the "F-word" in his post as claimed in the disciplinary report, and claimed it was mistranslated and circulated by Crime Intelligence officials.

He said the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union would be taking up his case for him.

Vearey has found support in some quarters, particularly from the ANC in the Western Cape.

In the latest statement, Mesuli Kama from the ANC caucus in the Western Cape made a statement in the legislature in support of him.

He said Vearey was needed to fight against illegal guns as he worked with Jacobs on Operation Impi.

Kama added he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to act on the "widespread divisions" in the police.