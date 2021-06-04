10m ago

add bookmark

Jeremy Vearey defends Afrikaaps 'Moer Hulle' post, alleges discrimination

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeremy Vearey
Jeremy Vearey
PHOTO: Deon Raath
  • Sacked Western Cape detective head Major-General Jeremy Vearey is angry after being fired for posting "Moer Hulle" on Facebook.
  • He feels he is being prejudiced over his use of Afrikaaps – a language of the Western Cape he considers his mother tongue.
  • Vearey says he and other colleagues, who identify as Camissa African, are being discriminated against.

Sacked Western Cape detective head Major-General Jeremy Vearey insists his Facebook post was deliberately misunderstood in an act of discrimination against his mother tongue Afrikaaps.

In an extensive interview with eNCA, he said he felt there had been a pattern of "ethno-nationalist" abuse directed at colleagues who identified as Camissa African, and not the "derogatory" word "coloured".

He added that many of those targeted were former uMkhonto weSizwe soldiers like himself.

Vearey was fired for bringing the police into disrepute over Facebook posts.

The author of the award-winning biography Jeremy Vannie Elsies, he is known by his Facebook followers for his prose and observations, a lot of it in Afrikaaps.

His book tells of his life growing up in Elsies River, the forced removal and scattering of his family, his career as a school teacher, and later an uMkhonto weSizwe operative, a DJ, and a gradual move into post-apartheid intelligence work and policing.

Vearey has moved up the ranks, and has established a reputation as a detective with an understanding of Cape Town's complex gang and crime structures.

However, his career came crashing down this week when an expedited disciplinary process found he had brought the police into disrepute via some of his Facebook posts.

'Not derogatory'

One in particular used the term "Moer Hulle", and in summing up, disciplinary chairperson Lieutenant-General Liziwa Ntshinga found some of Vearey's posts made some officers feel afraid.

However, he told eNCA his posts were deliberately misunderstood, to the denigration of his mother tongue, Afrikaaps.

"I deny that I have ever brought anyone into disrepute."

Vearey said the person who translated "Moer Hulle" into "F**k them up" did it on purpose.

He said: 

And in my mother tongue it is not derogatory. And that anybody who sees this as unsavoury or, for that matter, derogatory, is denigrating my mother tongue, and I take serious exception to that.

He added that the post was to encourage his colleague, General Peter Jacobs, to be victorious in his own Labour Court case.

"I am proud of my Afrikaaps language. And I will not be subjected to the distasteful exercises and oppression of that language that I suffered under Afrikaners and by any form of ethno-nationalism or tribalism such as the one I faced under the police."

In one of his latest Facebook posts, Vearey wrote about encountering an eland on a walk, and compared himself to the large antelope facing a reckoning.

"I lower my horns and pound my left hoof in the sand with eyes ablaze and nostrils flared," he wrote.

Colleagues also 'hounded'

Vearey said he considered his expedited disciplinary procedure "a kangaroo court".

He alleged other colleagues were also "hounded".

These include Anti-Gang Unit head Major-General André Lincoln, General Zelda Holtzman (former head of security at Parliament), and former Hawks head Anwa Dramat.

Vearey added he never used the "F-word" in his post as claimed in the disciplinary report, and claimed it was mistranslated and circulated by Crime Intelligence officials.

He said the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union would be taking up his case for him.

Vearey has found support in some quarters, particularly from the ANC in the Western Cape.

In the latest statement, Mesuli Kama from the ANC caucus in the Western Cape made a statement in the legislature in support of him.

He said Vearey was needed to fight against illegal guns as he worked with Jacobs on Operation Impi.

Kama added he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to act on the "widespread divisions" in the police.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjeremy veareycape townwestern capeculturepolice
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 13205 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1851 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

03 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.63
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.21
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.51
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,869.66
-0.1%
Silver
27.37
-0.2%
Palladium
2,827.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,155.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
71.31
-0.1%
Top 40
61,573
0.0%
All Share
67,791
0.0%
Resource 10
66,327
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,422
0.0%
Financial 15
13,560
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May 2021

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo