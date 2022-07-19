Jesse Hess case: Cousin gets double life sentence for 'vile' murder of student and grandfather

Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were killed in August 2019.

Her cousin David van Boven was convicted of the murders.

The Western Cape High Court sentenced Van Boven and his co-accused on Tuesday.

The late Jesse Hess's second cousin David van Boven has been sentenced to two life sentences for murdering her and her grandfather Chris Lategan in 2019.

Van Boven's accomplice Tasliem Ambrose, who was acquitted of the murders, was sentenced to six years for his part in the robberies during the attack.

READ | How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Judge Judith Cloete of the Western Cape High Court said Van Boven had shown absolutely no remorse for the "vile" crimes, in contrast to Ambrose, who confessed and apologised to the grieving families.

Hess and Lategan were murdered on 20 August 2019, in their flat in Beaumont Court, Parow.

ALSO READ | She left her abusive partner – and he still raped, stabbed and tried to strangle her

The murder elicited widespread outrage across the country, with both Hess and Uyinene Mrwetyana being killed just days apart.

Van Boven was convicted of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, and fraud.

Ambrose was acquitted of murder, sexual assault, and fraud.

A sock was found taped inside Hess' mouth when she was found, indicating a terrifying death.

Her grandfather had been strangled to death with a belt.

Hess was a theology student at the University of the Western Cape.