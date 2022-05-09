Jesse Hess' cousin found guilty of murdering her and her grandfather

A cousin of Cape Town student Jesse Hess was found guilty of murdering her and her grandfather in Parow in 2019.

His accomplice was acquitted of murder, but found guilty of robbery.

Hess' last terrified moments included having a sock and a pillow case stuffed in her mouth.

A cousin of Cape Town theology student Jesse Hess was found guilty of murdering her and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.



National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said David van Boven was convicted on both counts of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

His co-accused, Tasliem Ambrose, was acquitted on two counts of murder, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

"He was only convicted on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances," Ntabazalila added.

Hess was in her first year of university after matriculating from Table View High School.

Gallo Images Edrea du Toit, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file

She was at home with her grandfather at their flat in Beaumont Court, Parow, on 30 August 2019 when Van Boven, her second cousin, arrived, ostensibly to collect money.



Ambrose was with him.

In Hess' last moments, she was sexually assaulted, smothered, a sock and pillowcase were stuffed in her mouth, her mouth was taped over, and then she was strangled with a belt.

Her grandfather was killed with a black belt pulled so tight around his neck that the veins in his face ruptured.

READ | 'Why do you want to see my face?' - Jeers as Jesse Hess' relative, second man appear for double murder

During the trial, forensic pathologist Dr Grace Uren said the sock and pillowcase stuffed in Hess' mouth were only found once the tape was removed.

Cellphones, two TVs, rings, and a laptop were stolen from the house.

News24 previously reported Hess' cellphone had been bought by a Congolese barber operating in Ravensmead, who had then sold the device to a friend. Both had been arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods.

Subpoenaed cellphone records linked Lategan's cellphone to Ambrose, who had used the device to make an unanswered call to his father, the court heard.

Both had pleaded not guilty. Ambrose said he was at the scene, but Van Boven did everything.

Sentencing procedures are expected to begin on 7 June.