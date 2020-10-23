Jesse Hess murder case postponed again ahead of what would have been her 20th birthday

The trial of the two men accused of the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan is not ready to start yet.

At a pre-trial conference, the case was postponed for legal consultation.

Hess’s family was in court again, as what would have been Jesse's 20th birthday approaches.

Murdered Cape Town student Jesse Hess's father walked slowly down the steps of the Western Cape High Court, carefully placing his crutches so that he did not lose his balance.

With a quiet sadness, he seemed resigned to the postponement of the case against the two men accused of murdering his daughter and her grandfather Chris Lategan in Parow last year.

"We must understand that things are going to take much longer," said Hess, leaning on the handles of his crutch to take the weight off his aching back.

He and the family have had a heavy load to bear after Jesse and her grandfather were found dead in the grandfather's flat in Parow on 30 August last year. Nobody had been able to get hold of them and, on breaking into the flat, they found the tragic scene.

It was made worse by the arrest of relative David van Boven, with Tasleem Ambrose.

At every appearance, family members and people offering the family support arrive with T-shirts bearing a picture of the late Table View High School pupil and University of the Western Cape Theology student.

Most rush off to work or other appointments after the brief appearances, but steadfastly keep up the vigil of attending the court appearances.

Because of Covid-19 protocols and strict entry to courts, the customary large groups protesting outside during these cases has thinned out.

On Friday, the Hess family had some privacy as they left quietly, bracing themselves for would have been Jesse's 20th birthday on Sunday.

Among the supporters were Benje Vermaark and Bronwyn Litke wearing black T-shirts.

"It is going on too long," said Litke. "It is postponed again and again."

Said Vermaak: "It is ridiculous, it has to end."

The matter is still at the pre-trial stage, during which information relating to the case is consolidated.

Van Boven and Ambrose have complained at a previous appearance that there was no evidence against them and demanded that the matter be marked final, which the judge refused to do.

The court has heard that Ambrose had previous and pending drug-related cases, and that Van Boven had previous convictions for aggravated robbery and rape.

The case was postponed on Friday for consultations with the accused's legal representation.

They will remain in custody until their next appearance on 27 November.

