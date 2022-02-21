Jesse Hess murder: Double murder accused claims he was forced to sign 'prepped' confession

A trial-within-a-trial is underway in the Western Cape High Court over the admissibility of admissions and a confession made by David van Boven, the cousin of Jesse Hess, who is accused of the rape and murder of the teenager and the killing of her grandfather.

Van Boven claimed he was assaulted by the police, shocked with a stun gun, smothered with a bag and choked with a belt.

He denied confessing anything related to the murder of Hess and Chris Lategan who were killed in their Parow flat three years ago.

A wild goose chase, torture techniques and a neatly wrapped up "fake" confession - these are all part of the testimony of double murder accused David van Boven who moved from the dock to the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Testifying in his own defence in a trial-within-a-trial regarding the admissibility of admissions he is said to have made following his arrest, Van Boven denied confessing anything related to the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan who were murdered in their Parow flat three years ago.

He told Judge Judith Cloete he was transported to the Macassar police station after his arrest in Struisbaai on 13 November 2019.

Van Boven first met investigating officer Adrian Pretorius the next day and was informed he was charged for an incident in Hanover Park for which they were searching for cellphones.

He said Pretorius and a white male officer - not Sergeant Bradley Davids who testified to accompanying them earlier - had taken him to Khayelitsha Hospital for a blood sample.

Last week, Pretorius told the court Van Boven had volunteered information about the case during the drive back to the holding cells,

He said he told the accused his statement would be properly taken down at the police station.

But according to Van Boven, he was taken to Bellville and not back to Macassar after his blood was drawn. Instead, he was driven to Bellville where a contingent of metro police officers joined them and then to Belhar, to collect another officer.

They then returned to the holding cells where he was photographed.

He claimed to have been assaulted by the metro police officers after being questioned and denying any knowledge of the Hanover Park case or the double murder for which he is now on trial.

"The officers said I think I'm clever and started slapping me," Van Boven said.

He claimed to have been beaten with a plank and had his feet kicked out from under him before a bag was placed over his head and tightened with a belt.

According to Van Boven, Pretorius cautioned the metro officers not to injure him in his face.

He said he was taken to Ravensmead where a woman was questioned about the stolen goods and whether she knew him.

After she denied recognising him, he was taken to Goodwood, where two foreign nationals were searched and one was arrested after saying he knew Van Boven as he had sold him two cellphones weeks prior.

The man was arrested after a search of his home yielded counterfeit money, Van Boven said, and the two were taken back to Macassar and held in separate cells.

He denied directing the police to "where they needed to go", saying Pretorius knew where to find Hess' cellphone because, according to his own testimony, her device had been tracked.

Van Boven said he later saw the foreign national being assaulted as he repeatedly said "I don't know nothing" after being asked about stolen TVs and jewellery.

Afterwards, he claimed, Pretorius told him to speak.

"I asked him what he wanted me to tell him because I had nothing to say.

He said:

They [metro police] started to assault me, telling me I must say where the stuff is. I was handcuffed when they assaulted me with a table leg. I asked him why he was letting them hit me when I didn't know what he was talking about.

Van Boven said the officers then again used the bag to torture him, ostensibly saying in Afrikaans, "jy het mos daai mense in Parow so doodgemaak so ons gaan jou nou wys [You killed those people in Parow, so now we'll show you]".

"I said to them, 'maak my dood, ek worry nie' [Kill me, I'm not worried (or I don't care)]. When they took the bag from my head, I told them I would show them where I sold the TV."

He added he directed the police and metro officers to the Bellville taxi rank, where he told Pretorius to phone his brother to arrange an attorney for him.

Van Boven said he, himself, had not spoken to his older sibling.

"I told myself Mr Pretorius has his own hidden agenda," he testified, maintaining he had also not at any point been read his rights by the investigating officer.

Van Boven denied making any admissions or confessing to the police.

Instead, he said, he decided to take the authorities on a "wild goose chase", directing them to a cellphone repair shop to collect his own device which he had left at the business to have his screen fixed.

"I then told them to drive to a place in Elsies River where I showed them a TV I had sold there. When they checked the serial number, they realised the TV was registered to my brother."

Van Boven one of the officers realised he was wasting their time, and he was taken back to the police holding cells.

The next morning, he claimed, Pretorius told him there were papers he needed to sign with another officer ahead of his appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

There, he was introduced to Colonel Edward Clark who testified before Van Boven had taken the stand.

According to the seasoned officer, he had followed confession proceedings by the book and Van Boven had assured him repeatedly he was making his statement of his own volition.

Clark testified he had on numerous times informed Van Boven of his rights, so much so it was a "bit of overkill".

He said he had asked Van Boven to undress, observing three old stab wounds on his left shoulder, behind his head and on his forearm. No fresh injuries were seen.

According to his documented observations, Van Boven was relaxed, calm and smoking a cigarette he received from the investigating officer.

"He said he had slept well, now he can speak and get everything off his chest," Clark told the court.

When asked if he wanted a lawyer, Van Boven responded: "Nee meneer. Ek will die ding self praat. Ek soek nie nog 'n lawyer nie [No sir, I was to speak for myself. I don't want a lawyer.]."

He said he had not been influenced, threatened or assaulted, Clark said, adding Van Boven also told him Pretorius was "very nice" to him.

Van Boven, according to Clark's document, told the officer he knew how "the story works, I was locked up before".

But Van Boven alleged he was beaten up in front of Clark, who knew "a lot about me and the Parow case", contrary to Clark's earlier testimony.

The senior officer called this "shocking, laughable to say the least".

He charged Clark said he had to sign some papers, which Pretorius had given him.

"I first told him I am not going to sign things I have no knowledge of. The metro police said I mustn't waste time because I must still appear in Wynberg; I must just sign."

When Van Boven refused, he claimed he was beaten up again.

"They used the bag on me again. My hands had been cuffed behind my back and they pulled my arms up to the point where I couldn't breathe. That's the technique they use to close your airways," he alleged.

"I then said it's fine, I am going to sign the papers."

According to him, the document he placed his signature on had already been completed.

"I didn't give him any information. I don't know anything about a statement. How can I give information about a case I have no knowledge of?"

On the way back to the holding cells, Van Boven said, he was threatened not to mention anything of the assault.

After his court appearance for an unrelated rape case, he added he informed prison officials he had been assaulted and had been taken to the prison hospital where he was examined.

The trial-within-a-trial continues.

