Jesse Hess trial: Admission of confession challenged as accused claims police assaulted him

A trial-within-a-trial is underway surrounding the admissibility of admissions and a confession made by David Van Boven, the cousin of Jesse Hess accused of the rape and murder of the teenager and her elderly grandfather.

According to Van Boven, he was assaulted by the police, including investigating officer Adrian Pretorius, shocked with a stun gun, smothered with a bag and choked with a belt.

A belt was the item of clothing used to strangle the theology student and her "Oupa".

A "relaxed and relieved" David van Boven confessed to the murder of Jesse Hess and her "Oupa" Chris Lategan of his own volition and was at no point assaulted or intimidated, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

But the incensed accused had a different version of events, raising his hand to speak to his advocate Brendale Abrahams while investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius occupied the witness box.

According to Van Boven, he was assaulted by the police, including Pretorius, shocked with a stun gun, smothered with a bag and choked with a belt - ironically the same item of clothing he is accused of using to murder his victims.

A trial-within-a-trial commenced surrounding the admissibility of admissions and a confession made by Van Boven, the cousin of Hess accused of the rape and murder of the teenager and her elderly grandfather.

He and co-accused Tasliem Ambrose have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including fraud and aggravated robbery.

Pretorius - attached to the provincial organised crime unit - told the court the case was handed to him on 4 September 2019 after initially being investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit.

At the time, Van Boven had been in police custody. His fingerprints were taken and a buccal sample collected.

Van Boven denied any involvement in the crimes, Pretorius said, and no link could be made to the scene through his fingerprints. His DNA results would only be available months later. During scientific testimony earlier this week, it was heard that neither accused could be linked to the case through DNA analysis.



Van Boven was released in the early hours of 6 September 2019 owing to insufficient evidence.



Hess's cellphone had been bought by a Congolese barber operating in Ravensmead, who had then sold the device to a friend. Both had been arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods.

Subpoenaed cellphone records linked Lategan's cellphone to Ambrose, who had used the device to make an unanswered call to his father, Pretorius said.

It was established that Ambrose was in Pollsmoor Prison following his arrest on 2 Spetember 2019 on a drug possession charge.

Pretorius said when Ambrose was questioned, he initially said he didn't know Van Boven, but after being shown a photo said he had seen him the day after the murders in Hanover Park where he helped him fix his car's wheel rims.

"He said while helping him, he saw a cellphone lying in the car and he used it to call his father," Pretorius testified.



Van Boven had been in contact with him about the retrieval of his car, which had been stored as evidence at the police's vehicle pound.

When they met at the police's premises in Bellville South, Pretorius said he had spotted a roll of brown tape in the vehicle and photographed it. This as Hess's body had been found with her face covered in tape, especially over her mouth.

Van Boven was later arrested on an unrelated charge of rape of a young girl - known to him - in Hanover Park.

Pretorius said he was contacted on 11 November to inform him of the incident as there had been a "similar modus operandi" to the Parow case.



Van Boven was apprehended on 13 November in Struisbaai.



Pretorius said prior to his appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the rape case, Van Boven "made some admissions" while being held at Macassar police station.

The defence objected to the allowing of Van Boven's subsequent admissions and confession to be handed up as evidence, saying it would argue that it was obtained unconstitutionally and under duress.

According to Van Boven, he was assaulted and tortured by police, including Pretorius, and that his rights were not explained to him.

Pretorius denied the claims during the ensuing trial-within-a-trial, referencing images taken of the suspect prior to his statement being deposed on 14 November and his confession the following day showing no visible injuries.

Van Boven, through his lawyer Brendale Abrahams, claimed that he had been assaulted by two officers as well as Pretorius while the investigating officer drove him to the Khayelitsha District Hospital to have his DNA sample collected.

Pretorius denied this, saying that it had only been him and a sergeant with the suspect at the time and that they had not even spoken of the case. He said during the drive back, Van Boven started talking about his involvement in the Parow murders and Pretorius had told him to stop talking as he first wanted to warn him properly of his rights when they arrived at the police station.



He did so, Pretorius said, and Van Boven had told him that he knew the procedure as he had been arrested before. Pretorius, who has been an officer for 33 years, said Van Boven had then given him an incriminating statement, further pointing out where the stolen goods had been sold.

He at no point threatened him, Pretorius maintained, and Van Boven had appeared "relaxed and relieved" after telling him his version of events.

He said he was willing to make a confession, Pretorius testified, and he had arranged for a colleague not involved in the case to depose it the next day, prior to his appearance in court.

During cross examination, Abrahams put his client's version to Pretorius: according to Van Boven, he had been severely assaulted by the police, despite him ostensibly maintaining that he knew nothing of the murders.

He claimed a bag was put over his head in an attempt to suffocate him, that officers had used broomstick handles and a table leg to beat him and that a belt was used to choke him.

Van Boven further charged that he had been taken to where the stolen goods were by the police and had not directed the officers there and that the two foreign nationals he was said to have sold the stolen goods to had also been beaten with him following his arrest.

Pretorius denied Van Boven's version, maintaining that Van Boven had not at any point been assaulted or tortured in his presence and that he had taken him to where the goods had been sold.

Cross examination continues on Thursday.