Jesse Hess trial: Double murder accused lunges at journalist from Western Cape High Court dock

Permission was granted on Thursday for the media to photograph double murder accused David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose.

Van Boven, accused of the murder of his cousin, Jesse Hess, and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, appeared to take exception to attempts to photograph him.

After initially trying to hide his face, he attempted to lunge at a female journalist, forcing officials to intervene.

Correctional Services officials were forced to intervene when incensed double murder accused David van Boven attempted to lunge at a journalist while in the dock of the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

This after he became angry when the media attempted to photograph him during a break in court proceedings.

Van Boven's former girlfriend, Laetitia Fortune, was in the dock on the third day of the trial.

He and Tasliem Ambrose are accused of strangling his cousin, Jesse Hess, and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, 85, in their Parow flat. They are also accused of aggravated robbery and fraud.

They were also charged with the rape of the aspiring pastor and University of the Western Cape student. Permission had been granted for the media to photograph the accused.

Initially attempting to hide his face by crouching in the dock, Van Boven, during an adjournment, appeared ready to attack the female reporter as she took photos next to the dock.

Officials intervene

When the case resumed, Fortune, 37, who has a two-year-old child with Van Boven, testified she was in a relationship with him at the time of the murders on 30 August 2019.

She knew Ambrose as they both lived in the same neighbourhood in Hanover Park.

The day before the murders, Van Boven left the home they shared that evening and did not return.

Fortune, who met Van Boven on social media and had been in an 11-month relationship with him, said he did not tell her where he was going. He came back home shortly after midday the next day.

When she asked him where he had been, she told the court he had not answered her and continued working on his car.

The day after the murders, Fortune said, Ambrose had stopped by as Van Boven tinkered on his prized vehicle. She found it peculiar, as she did not know them to be friends.

She did not want him associating with people in the area who were associated with gangsterism, Fortune testified.

Describing Van Boven as a "church man" who often attended services with her, she tearfully said their relationship had ended upon his arrest.

The scowling accused held his hand over his mouth as he intently listened to his former girlfriend's testimony.

Earlier, the court heard Van Boven, or Boeta as he is known, had gone to the house of a drug dealer in Bellville South to borrow R100 for fuel.

Elizabeth Keyster, who has since died, in a statement handed in as evidence, told the police three months after the murders that Van Boven had come to her house with a "Muslim-looking man", telling her he had run out of petrol.

He had borrowed R100, her statement read, and gave her a woman's ring and car radio face for "insurance".

Her statement read:

He told me he has a lot of stuff in the car that he is going to sell, then he will bring my money. I asked where he got it. He said, 'Ek het gechyla, antie'. This means it's stolen stuff.

The pair returned late that night, she told the police. They had been driving in a white Golf and had returned the R100.



The two pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, rape, aggravated robbery and fraud.

The fraud charge relates to R1 000 withdrawn from Jesse's bank account at the Spar Shopping Centre in Kasselsvlei Road, Bellville South.

Keyster in her statement said she knew Van Boven through her son, Desmond, as they had met in prison.

"He came to visit Desmond numerous times and was driving the white Golf most of the time."

Desmond, in the witness stand, said his mother died nearly five months ago.

He added the first time Van Boven arrived, he had been asleep, saying he came to the house to return the money, he had been with his mother.

During cross-examination, advocate Brendale Abrahams, for Van Boven, put it to Desmond his client's version was that he had actually been to the Keyster home the day before after collecting money from his brother. According to his client, he had arrived alone.

Desmond, however, maintained his recollection was correct.

Van Boven, through his lawyer, said he and Desmond had sat in his Wendy house and drank beer, purchased from Elizabeth.

"No, I sold beer. My mother sold drugs," he clarified.

Desmond denied Van Boven's claim they drank for two hours that night, speaking about his car's engine problems.

"I don't drink. [The Friday he came] we sat in a Wendy house around the corner [on the property] and drugged," he said, telling the court Van Boven had given him R60 to buy mandrax and tik.

"And I sold my car a few months before [that day]."

He denied Van Boven had returned that Saturday with another car, telling him he could use it for parts.

"I can't use a vehicle for parts of I don't have a car."

The trial continues.

