52m ago

add bookmark

Jessie Duarte to retire in 2 years' time, says she is looking forward to 'writing books'

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jessie Duarte will retire in two years' time.
Jessie Duarte will retire in two years' time.
Jabu Kumalo
  • ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says she wants to retire in two years' time.
  • Duarte has been in the ANC since 1979 and is 67 years old.
  • She says working in a patriarchal atmosphere made her "tough" and "hard". 

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has announced that she will retire from her position in two years' time.

It is a strong indication that the 67-year-old will not be making herself available for re-election to one of the ANC's top six positions. 

She indicated that she wants to be succeeded by a "young woman".

The position of deputy secretary-general is not reserved for a woman, but has in recent years been occupied by a woman as the ANC tries to maintain a gender balance in its leadership structures. 

The ANC is expected to go to its elective conference at the end of next year, by which time Duarte would have been in her current position for a decade.

She was previously a spokesperson for the party, an ambassador to Mozambique, and an MEC in Gauteng.

Duarte told the ANC Women's League Charlotte Maxeke intergenerational dialogue that she was recruited into the ANC in 1979 and said she's "no newcomer, I'm rather an old lady, 67 years old". 

She continued: 

"I'm looking forward to writing books and retirement quite soon, in two years' time, and handing over to a younger woman who will be able to do what I do, without any hesitation, and who would also understand that when you work in a misogynistic atmosphere, and you work in a patriarchal atmosphere, you become tough, you become hard, you become a person who is exact. You don't make mistakes because if you make a mistake, the women will point out the mistake followed by the men."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjessie duartepolitics
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 16114 votes
No, I will not
39% - 13627 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.35
(-2.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.89
(-1.97)
ZAR/EUR
18.86
(-1.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-1.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.62)
Gold
1915.60
(-0.42)
Silver
27.06
(-0.72)
Platinum
1103.00
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
54.14
(+1.31)
Palladium
2412.50
(-0.82)
All Share
62911.97
(+1.70)
Top 40
57899.56
(+1.80)
Financial 15
12007.04
(+2.83)
Industrial 25
80390.59
(+0.54)
Resource 10
65533.15
(+2.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo