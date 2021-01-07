Jessie Duarte to retire in 2 years' time, says she is looking forward to 'writing books'

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says she wants to retire in two years' time.

Duarte has been in the ANC since 1979 and is 67 years old.

She says working in a patriarchal atmosphere made her "tough" and "hard".

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has announced that she will retire from her position in two years' time.

It is a strong indication that the 67-year-old will not be making herself available for re-election to one of the ANC's top six positions.

She indicated that she wants to be succeeded by a "young woman".

The position of deputy secretary-general is not reserved for a woman, but has in recent years been occupied by a woman as the ANC tries to maintain a gender balance in its leadership structures.

The ANC is expected to go to its elective conference at the end of next year, by which time Duarte would have been in her current position for a decade.

She was previously a spokesperson for the party, an ambassador to Mozambique, and an MEC in Gauteng.

Duarte told the ANC Women's League Charlotte Maxeke intergenerational dialogue that she was recruited into the ANC in 1979 and said she's "no newcomer, I'm rather an old lady, 67 years old".

She continued: