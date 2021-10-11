Jewellery store owner shot dead during robbery at Centurion mall

A jewellery store in Centurion Mall was robbed by armed men on Monday morning.

As the robbers fled with their loot, they shot dead the owner who had gone after them

The five suspects managed to flee.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for five men after a jewellery store in Centurion Mall was robbed and the owner shot dead.

According to police, the suspects entered the store at around 11:00 on Monday. The owner was not in it at the time.

However, as the robbers were leaving the mall with the loot, the 55-year-old returned to the store.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dikeledi Sello, someone from inside shouted at the owner not to enter the store as a robbery was taking place.

"He turned back and fled. However, as he looked back, he saw the robbers exiting his store with a trolley filled with jewellery and went after them.



"The owner, who was unarmed, was shot twice in the upper body by the suspects before they fled the mall. He was declared dead on the scene," Sello said.

The suspects are believed to have gotten away in a VW vehicle.

"The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewellery."

On Monday afternoon, the police were still on the scene, combing it and gathering video footage to identify the suspects.

They have appealed to anyone who might have information to contact them.

"All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence," Sello added.