Jewellery worth millions of rand stolen during a brazen East Rand Mall heist

Morning shoppers searching for last minute Father's Day presents got a huge scare after shots rang out during a jewellery heist at the East Rand Mall on Sunday.

Six of the eight armed suspects remain at large with diamond and gold jewellery worth millions of rand.

Police caught two suspects and recovered two high-calibre rifles, a pistol, explosive devices, three getaway cars and ammunition.

The Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for heavily armed thieves who stormed an East Rand jeweller and made off with gold and diamond jewellery worth millions of rand.

Police caught two of the eight suspects following a high-speed chase that started at the East Rand Mall and ended at Alexandra township.

The brazen armed robbery took place around 11:00 on Sunday.

The police recovered hi-calibre firearms, ammunition, four getaway cars, and explosive devices.

Six more suspects remain at large, having fled with an extra-large bag and a shopping trolley full of jewellery.

A police source told News24 the treasure was worth several millions of rand.

CCTV footage showing the suspects fleeing the busy mall with loot circulated on social media.

Two suspects can be seen racing for the mall's exit, dragging the extra-large bag behind them. They were closely followed by four gang members. Another pair can be seen following the crew, wheeling a heavy-looking trolley.

Jewellery store apparently robbed. Scores of shots fired with AK47s. https://t.co/Hlz25dbTxG pic.twitter.com/fj3xUM9zkK — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 18, 2023

In the seven-second clip, the suspects were all wearing caps and beanies and kept their heads down.

The suspects are accused of holding up jewellery store employees at gunpoint and cleaning shelves of goods before fleeing.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects fired shots randomly as they fled the mall before jumping into getaway cars and speeding off.

Mall security and police gave chase as the suspects sped off.

“The high-speed chase continued until Alexandra, where one of the getaway cars was cornered and one suspect was arrested,” said Masondo.

He added: "The suspect led the police to two houses in Alexandra, where the second suspect was arrested and three other getaway cars were recovered. The suspects were found with two rifles, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives."

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the getaway cars, an Audi A4, was hijacked in Limpopo early this year, Masondo added.

He said police were still searching for the six suspects and the jewellery.

The arrested suspects will be charged with business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle, among other crimes.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the other suspects to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS app that can be downloaded from any smartphone.