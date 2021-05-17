1h ago

Jewish groups warn SA govt to take more balance approached on Israel-Palestine conflict

Jason Felix
The Jala Tower, housing international media outlets in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, being hit by an Israeli air strike and collapsing.
MAHMUD HAMS / AFP
  • The South African Jewish Board of Deputies and SA Zionist Federation have accused the government of taking a one-sided stance on the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has meanwhile said intractable conflicts can only be solved through peaceful negotiation.
  • The bloody clashes have claimed the lives of nearly 200 people.

South Africa's concern over the bloody Israeli-Palestinian conflict has only been for those on the Palestinian side.

That's according to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and the SA Zionist Federation (SAZF).

In a joint statement, the two organisations said the SA government's concern for innocent civilians was commendable.

"It is a pity that that concern is only for those on the Palestinian side. Having set up a 24-hour hotline to assist South Africans to make contact with Gaza, the South African Government forgets the fears that South African Jewish citizens have for their families who have been indiscriminately targeted by Hamas and their rockets," the joint statement read.

For the last few weeks, there have been almost daily clashes between the countries, but it escalated after Hamas fired rockets from mostly civilian areas in Gaza towards Jerusalem.

Soon after the first rocket was fired from Gaza, Israeli forces reacted instantly, firing rockets that have caused massive damage to buildings and other infrastructure in Gaza.

So far, nearly 200 people have died in the violence.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said intractable conflicts can only be solved through peaceful negotiation.

"It also demonstrates that unless the root causes of a conflict are addressed, in this case, the illegal occupation by Israel of Palestinian land and the denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, there will never be peace," he said.

According to Ramaphosa, the latest violence was sparked by an Israeli court decision to evict a group of families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem to make way for Israeli settlements.

"The sight of men, women and children being evicted from the homes their families have lived in for generations brings back painful collective and personal memories for the majority of South Africans – of forced removals and land dispossession," he said.

Last week, more than 1 000 people in Cape Town participated in a pro-Palestinian march to Parliament amid ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza.

Many who participated are calling for the South African government to address the violence.

Meanwhile, both the SAJBD and SAZF want the government to recognise that there have been almost 3 000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli cities since the start of the clashes.

SAJBD Vice-President Zev Krengel said: 

We request our government to even-handedly condemn the attacks. As much as you want to condemn the attacks of Israel in Gaza, we are imploring them to condemn the rocket attacks in densely populated areas in Israel. We believe if our government holds a more balanced approach, they will have more effect in silencing the guns there and making sure that this conflict is not imported further into our own country.

Last week, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement Israel’s attacks on Palestinians violate United Nations resolution.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Israel's actions justify an urgent call for the international community's intervention and to have the Israeli government's conduct investigated and referred to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

Benji Shulman, SAZF director of public policy, said: "We reject the hypocritical stance of the government in seeking to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court while refusing to arrest wanted genocide suspects once in our borders. These sort of one-sided statements inflame tensions in our country, and we call on the government to show leadership on this issue and to acknowledge the suffering of civilians on all sides."

