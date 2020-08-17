Jiba in the dark about NPA's decision to institute charges against her, says lawyer

Nomgcobo Jiba's lawyer, Zola Majavu, says she has not been notified about the decision to charge her for fraud and perjury.

The NPA confirmed it decided to charge the former deputy national director of public prosecutions.

Jiba allegedly lied under oath about evidence against former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen.

The former deputy national director of public prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba, has not been notified about the decision to institute fraud and perjury charges against her, her lawyer said on Monday.



"We haven't received anything from the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority]. I spoke to her even today and she has still not been notified of any decisions," Zola Majavu told News24.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema confirmed it had decided to institute the charges against her.

"The matter was referred to [the] Pretoria DPP to take a decision, and it took a decision to institute those fraud allegations with regards to the Booysen matter."

Ngwema said the Booysen case was being investigated by the Investigating Directorate in its entirety.

Withdrew

In August 2015, former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams withdrew charges of perjury and fraud against Jiba.

However, in 2017, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside the decision to withdraw the charges.

Last year, NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi withdrew racketeering charges against Booysen and several current and former officers.

A panel comprising advocates Rodney de Kock, Ivy Thenga, Shareen Riley and Elijah Mamabolo had reviewed the decisions by Jiba and Abrahams to prosecute the officers for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, a statement issued at the time said.