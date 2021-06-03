J&J Covid-19 vaccine delay slowing SA jab numbers - Western Cape health department

The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) factory error in the US will delay South Africa's overall vaccine programme.

The Western Cape government said only Pfizer stocks were available at the moment.

The two-jab Pfizer consignment was supposed to be boosted by single-shot J&J stocks for a faster rollout.

The continued delay in clearing Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines in the US after a factory error will slow down South Africa's vaccination programme, the Western Cape Department of Health said on Tuesday.



"There is a supply constraint for the coming weeks because of the delays of Johnson & Johnson," said department head Dr Keith Cloete.

He added the province planned to scale up its vaccination numbers next week, but could not do this without the J&J vaccines, saying these were supposed to add up to four times the amount of vaccines available.

While the department waits on tenterhooks for the outcome of the US' investigation into the factory error, South Africa is forging ahead with the Pfizer vaccines.

Cloete said the 600 000 Pfizer vaccines that have been arriving in South Africa every week were split between provinces.

The Western Cape is expected to receive around 72 000 of these this week after the clearance procedures are completed.

In the meantime, it is continuing with registrations and the vaccinations that it can administer at the 204 sites in the Cape Metro and rural areas.

READ | Behind the scenes: How the first 500 000 vaccine doses administered in SA were secured

More sites will come online, and private sector ones are expected to pick up speed soon.

The province has helped supply some private sector nursing homes out of its own stock to get people 60 and older vaccinated ahead of the third wave.

The indications are the third wave is imminent in the province.

Overall registrations for vaccines in the province have increased to 48% but in some areas, the numbers are still low.

The department is continuing outreach programmes to assist with registrations.

It is still accepting walk-ins for vaccinations, while the SMS appointment system is stabilised, but warned this depended on vaccine stock at individual sites.

People who have appointments will be prioritised.

ALSO READ | Vaccine walk-ins older than 60 are welcome for now – but that may change as things settle

The department is also considering whether it should develop a separate registration portal for the next age groups, so that when it is ready to start with them, the registrations are already in place.

Cloete was encouraged by the steady increase in registrations and vaccinations, saying the department had started with 2 000 vaccinations per day, and were up to 14 000 on Wednesday alone.

Keeping up this pace will depend on the J&J issue being resolved.

He said:

Once the J&J vaccines start flowing, that's our uptake for the next phase.

The US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) halted production at contractor Emergent BioSolutions, the company in Baltimore producing J&J's vaccine, due to questions over one batch.

In a statement on 1 April, the company said through its regular checks at its Bayview plant "a single batch of drug substance was identified that did not meet specifications and our rigorous quality standards".

It added it had isolated the batch and disposed of it.

The New York Times reported up to 15 million doses had to be thrown away after workers contaminated stock with part of the AstraZeneca vaccine, also is manufactured there.

J&J is waiting for clearance from the FDA to resume its deliveries and production.