28m ago

add bookmark

J&J Covid-19 vaccine delay slowing SA jab numbers - Western Cape health department

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021 in Athens, Ohio.
A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021 in Athens, Ohio.
Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty I
  • The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) factory error in the US will delay South Africa's overall vaccine programme.  
  • The Western Cape government said only Pfizer stocks were available at the moment.  
  • The two-jab Pfizer consignment was supposed to be boosted by single-shot J&J stocks for a faster rollout.  

The continued delay in clearing Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines in the US after a factory error will slow down South Africa's vaccination programme, the Western Cape Department of Health said on Tuesday.  

"There is a supply constraint for the coming weeks because of the delays of Johnson & Johnson," said department head Dr Keith Cloete. 

He added the province planned to scale up its vaccination numbers next week, but could not do this without the J&J vaccines, saying these were supposed to add up to four times the amount of vaccines available.  

While the department waits on tenterhooks for the outcome of the US' investigation into the factory error, South Africa is forging ahead with the Pfizer vaccines.  

Cloete said the 600 000 Pfizer vaccines that have been arriving in South Africa every week were split between provinces.  

The Western Cape is expected to receive around 72 000 of these this week after the clearance procedures are completed. 

In the meantime, it is continuing with registrations and the vaccinations that it can administer at the 204 sites in the Cape Metro and rural areas.  

READ | Behind the scenes: How the first 500 000 vaccine doses administered in SA were secured

More sites will come online, and private sector ones are expected to pick up speed soon.

The province has helped supply some private sector nursing homes out of its own stock to get people 60 and older vaccinated ahead of the third wave. 

The indications are the third wave is imminent in the province.

Overall registrations for vaccines in the province have increased to 48% but in some areas, the numbers are still low.

The department is continuing outreach programmes to assist with registrations.  

It is still accepting walk-ins for vaccinations, while the SMS appointment system is stabilised, but warned this depended on vaccine stock at individual sites. 

People who have appointments will be prioritised.  

ALSO READ | Vaccine walk-ins older than 60 are welcome for now – but that may change as things settle

The department is also considering whether it should develop a separate registration portal for the next age groups, so that when it is ready to start with them, the registrations are already in place.

Cloete was encouraged by the steady increase in registrations and vaccinations, saying the department had started with 2 000 vaccinations per day, and were up to 14 000 on Wednesday alone. 

Keeping up this pace will depend on the J&J issue being resolved. 

He said:

Once the J&J vaccines start flowing, that's our uptake for the next phase.
 

The US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) halted production at contractor Emergent BioSolutions, the company in Baltimore producing J&J's vaccine, due to questions over one batch.  

In a statement on 1 April, the company said through its regular checks at its Bayview plant "a single batch of drug substance was identified that did not meet specifications and our rigorous quality standards". 

It added it had isolated the batch and disposed of it. 

The New York Times reported up to 15 million doses had to be thrown away after workers contaminated stock with part of the AstraZeneca vaccine, also is manufactured there. 

J&J is waiting for clearance from the FDA to resume its deliveries and production.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnson & johnsonwestern capecape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 13008 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1814 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

12h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.64
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.24
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,871.14
-2.0%
Silver
27.33
-3.0%
Palladium
2,826.90
-1.2%
Platinum
1,160.50
-2.8%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
61,573
-1.9%
All Share
67,791
-1.8%
Resource 10
66,327
-2.8%
Industrial 25
87,422
-1.6%
Financial 15
13,560
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

8h ago

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo