JMPD officer in critical condition following assault by 'after tears' partygoers

About 150 people are said to have attended the gathering.

While some left when JMPD officers arrived at the illegal event, others refused, resulting in them assaulting one officer.

The public order officer was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Public Order officer was assaulted and sustained injuries to his face after he tried to disperse a crowd hosting a funeral "after tears".

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, officers attended to the prohibited gathering at around 20:30 in Protea Glen, Soweto, following a complaint.

Fihla said approximately 150 people attended the gathering and alcohol was confiscated.

The sale of alcohol and indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown. Funerals are to be attended by up to 50 people and post gatherings, known as "after tears", are not allowed.

Fihla said when officers arrived at the gathering some people left while others refused.

Officer in a stable condition

"Officers confiscated alcohol and the participants that were left behind started fighting with the officers. One officer was assaulted. He sustained injuries to his face," he said.

Two suspects were arrested and one fled, leaving behind his vehicle, which was impounded.

WATCH | Pretoria cop in trouble after being caught on camera off-loading booze from police van

The arrested suspects face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the contravention of the Disaster Management Act adjusted Level 3 regulations for being part of an illegal social gathering.

They were both detained at the Protea Glen police station, Fihla said.

He added that the injured officer was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"We wish him a speedy recovery. JMPD really condemns the assault of any police official and we cannot allow that to happen. The attack on police officers who are legally executing their duties is an attack to the rule of law in the city," Fihla said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.