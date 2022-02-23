JMPD officer wounded, customer shot dead in robbery at restaurant in Joburg CBD

A Joburg metro cop was wounded and a customer killed in a robbery at a restaurant in the CBD on Tuesday night.

Two people were arrested after officers searched a dilapidated building at the corner of Nugget and Rahima Moosa streets.

The body of a security guard was also found near the scene of the shooting.

A 30-year-old Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer was wounded and a customer shot dead during a robbery at a restaurant in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday night.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers responded to an armed robbery at a restaurant at the corner of Lilian Ngoyi and Nugget streets when the robbers opened fire on them.

"A shootout ensued and one JMPD officer was shot. The officer was quickly rushed to hospital after sustaining an injury to his right thigh and will undergo surgery to remove the bullet," Fihla said.

Fihla said officers launched a manhunt in the area immediately afterward and arrested two people after searching a dilapidated building at the corner of Nugget and Rahima Moosa streets.

He said two firearms with live ammunition, a knife and a cellphone were seized, adding:

Two suspects are on the run, and it's suspected that one of the suspects was shot as officers found a face mask with blood on it near the scene of the shooting.





He said a man, believed to have been a customer at the restaurant, was found dead on the scene.

"A deceased security guard was also found at the corner of Mooi and Lilian Ngoyi streets, near the scene of the shooting. It has not yet been confirmed that his death is linked to the armed robbery," Fihla said.

Cases of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition were opened.

An inquest docket has been opened for the death of the security guard.

