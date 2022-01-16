1h ago

add bookmark

JMPD security officer killed, robbed while out on patrol in Soweto

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
JMPD patrol vehicle
JMPD patrol vehicle
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Trevor Kunene
  • A JMPD security officer has been killed while on patrol.
  • Robert Ngoveni was driving a security patrol vehicle, en route to inspect a municipal site when he was gunned down.
  • No arrests have yet been made.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have expressed their sadness and shock at the fatal shooting of a security officer while on duty on Friday night in Phase 7, Tshepisong, in Soweto.

Security officer Robert Ngoveni, 48, was driving a security patrol vehicle, en route to inspect a municipal site.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the shooting occurred at approximately 22:00.

Fihla said:

It's alleged that three unknown gunmen shot Ngoveni and made off with his cellphone, wallet, and the keys of the security patrol vehicle.

According to Fihla, Ngoveni sustained fatal injuries after being shot in the back of the head and was certified dead on the scene by emergency services.

"A case of murder has been opened at Kagiso SAPS for further investigation and the JMPD will leave no stone unturned in assisting the SAPS to bring to justice the perpetrators of such a heinous crime," he added.

The department has expressed its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Ngoveni family and condemns this senseless killing.

Fihla told News24 no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jmpdjohannesburggautencrimepoliceshootings
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.74
0.0%
Silver
22.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,883.50
0.0%
Platinum
974.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo