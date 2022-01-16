JMPD security officer killed, robbed while out on patrol in Soweto

A JMPD security officer has been killed while on patrol.

No arrests have yet been made.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have expressed their sadness and shock at the fatal shooting of a security officer while on duty on Friday night in Phase 7, Tshepisong, in Soweto.

Security officer Robert Ngoveni, 48, was driving a security patrol vehicle, en route to inspect a municipal site.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the shooting occurred at approximately 22:00.

Fihla said:

It's alleged that three unknown gunmen shot Ngoveni and made off with his cellphone, wallet, and the keys of the security patrol vehicle.

According to Fihla, Ngoveni sustained fatal injuries after being shot in the back of the head and was certified dead on the scene by emergency services.



"A case of murder has been opened at Kagiso SAPS for further investigation and the JMPD will leave no stone unturned in assisting the SAPS to bring to justice the perpetrators of such a heinous crime," he added.

The department has expressed its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Ngoveni family and condemns this senseless killing.

Fihla told News24 no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.





