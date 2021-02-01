Job Mokgoro asserts claim to North West Premier seat despite ANC suspension

North West Premier Job Mokgoro is still “the leader” of the province, despite having his ANC membership suspended.

In a media briefing on the Province’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plans, Mokgoro announced that he was still at the helm of the provincial government, and would be following the ANC’s agenda.

“The leader of the North West Province is Premier Job Mokgoro and he’s fully on duty and is fully implementing the mandate of the African National Congress. He will do so until otherwise indicated,” he said.

Accused

Mokgoro’s membership was suspended after he and four ANC members of the provincial legislature were accused of voting with the opposition in a sitting where the chair of chairs was elected on Friday, City Press reported.

On Sunday, the party reportedly confirmed that Mokgoro will retain his position as Premier, but that he would have to toe the party line and that his work would be “regulated”.

Mokgoro refused to take any questions on his suspension following the briefing.