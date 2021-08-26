1h ago

Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier, says he tried to root out corruption

Isabel Venter
  • Job Mokgoro met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday to discuss his resignation as the North West premier.
  • He said he tried to root out corruption.
  • Mokgoro is expected to hand his formal resignation letter to the speaker of the North West provincial legislature.

Job Mokgoro has resigned as the premier of the North West.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) I met with the president and I will be submitting my letter of resignation to the speaker of the North West legislature," he said.

Mokgoro announced his decision virtually on Thursday from Mahikeng.

It's still unclear whether he will resign as a member of the provincial legislature too.

The ANC North West interim committee wants to replace him with veteran, Bushy Maape.

Mokgoro said he tried to root out corruption that plagued the province. 

READ| North West Premier Job Mokgoro gets a lifeline, but his days are numbered

Despite his departure from office, he said he was looking forward to serving the province in various capacities.

"Best wishes to my successor. My door is always open for some pointers. I will be reconnecting with other fellow South Africans to lend a hand in the revival and renewal of our nation to advance our national interest and defend the constitutional democracy and the rule of law that President [Nelson] Mandela [left as a] bequest to us."

He thanked the ANC for the opportunity to represent the party as the premier.

"I wish to take this opportunity to thank the people of the North West for their vote of confidence, their support and encouragement over the last three years. The opportunity to serve the people of the North West would not have arisen if it were not for the African National Congress, the party that is served."

He added that his gratitude was directed to the ANC and its leadership, headed by Ramaphosa.

