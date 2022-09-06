1h ago

add bookmark

Jobs of around 1 000 Putco employees on the line over strike

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Putco says the 1000 workers who are involved in the unprotected strike will be dismissed.
Putco says the 1000 workers who are involved in the unprotected strike will be dismissed.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • Putco employees have until Wednesday afternoon to make submissions about why they should not be fired for striking over back payments.
  • Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu told News24 that labour unions were informed by the company about its exemption application at the Bargaining Council.
  • Employees are demanding 6% salary increases and bonuses from 2020.

Putco wants about 1 000 striking employees to motivate why it should not dismiss them.

This is amid demonstrations at Dobsonville and Roseville depots over salary increases and outstanding bonus payments.

Employees launched the strike action on Thursday, after which Putco engaged unions to find an amicable solution.

Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu told News24 the company would review their responses on Wednesday afternoon. 

Asked if the company was concerned about further delaying the resumption of services, should it dismiss employees, Xulu said it would hire from its pool of trainees and former employees who lost their jobs at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"There are about 700 drivers who were dismissed during the pandemic. Putco also has trainees who recently graduated from the traineeship. There is an excess for us to tap into for recruitment," said Xulu.  

Employees are demanding backpay of 6% salary increases and bonuses from 2020. 

ALSO READ | Transnet, unions deadlock in wage talks

However, they might not get these payouts as Putco applied for an exemption with the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC), citing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"The labour court is expected to make a ruling on whether or nor an annual bonus for 2020 should be paid and the wage increase should be applicable. Until the labour court ruling has been made, no bonus and no increase are owed to employees," said Xulu. 

He told News24 that Putco informed labour unions of its application for exemption, and they, in turn, appealed against that application at the labour court. 

"We can't appeal or ask for a review without talking to the unions first. There are about five unions that represent Putco employees. Therefore, they are the ones that have the responsibility to answer to the workers," said Xulu. 

Attempts to get a response from the SA Federation of Trade Unions were unsuccessful.

Their response will be added once received. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
putcojohannesburggautengeconomy
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5116 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 451 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1892 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.93
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.14
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,702.30
-0.5%
Silver
17.99
-1.0%
Palladium
2,001.89
-1.7%
Platinum
855.75
+0.7%
Brent Crude
95.74
+2.8%
Top 40
60,943
+0.2%
All Share
67,539
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,966
+0.3%
Industrial 25
82,750
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,199
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo