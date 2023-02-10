Joburg acting city manager seems to be in the dark about corporate governance - CGISA

According to Sadie, “if this letter’s instructions are complied with, how is the company secretary meant to report to the board that the company and, or a director has failed in its duties if the board itself is unable to dictate the terms of its own agenda or the frequency of its meetings.

“This letter seeks to undermine the statutory power that a company secretary holds in this regard, and furthermore, seeks to subvert the exercise of good governance that is the fiduciary duty of all Boards, which is greatly distressing,” Sadie said.

On Thursday, in response to concerns, the new executive mayor Thapelo Amad said there was nothing untoward about the letter.