Joburg braces for more storms, thundershowers as Alberton residents deal with flooding

Residents in the east of Johannesburg can expect persistent storms and a 50% chance of thundershowers, which may cause flooding throughout the evening.

Motorists had to contend with flooded roads on Tuesday.

Rainfall was expected across the country, except in the Western Cape.

Residents in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, can expect persistent storms and a 50% chance of thundershowers, which may cause more flooding throughout the evening, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) told News24 on Tuesday.

A forecaster, Venetia Phakula, said SAWS had been alerted about the heavy rains in the area, but had not issued an official warning because there was no cause for concern yet.

"We might see some flooding in other areas around Gauteng, but we haven't issued anything official yet. The official alert is more for the Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal," she said.

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: KZN: 18 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/8XQwwfoUKf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 17, 2022

On Tuesday, residents posted photos on social media of flooding in parts of Alberton. Motorists were seen stuck in traffic, with their vehicles attempting to drive through flooded roads.

While the municipality said it was still investigating what led to the flooding, Phakula believed it might be due to clogged drains rather than heavy rain.

"This one is more like pooling, resulting from blocked drainage systems. I think it's the first rain, and dry leaves are clogging up the drainage systems. The flooding we see at the moment is more of a drainage system [issue]. According to our models, most of the [heavy rains] that could cause flooding are in KZN and Mpumalanga," said Phakula.

The heavy rains in Mpumalanga and KZN could cause localised flooding, damage to infrastructure, and minor road accidents.

Another weather forecaster, Tokelo Chiloane, said such thunderstorms were not severe and were perfectly normal due to the summer circulation.

"Because we are in summer we have moisture from the central equator that is moving south wise. We will begin to see a full abundance of moisture... from now going forward with a possibility of thunderstorms, especially across the central parts of the country and the eastern parts of the country," she said.

Chiloane said no severe weather alert was likely for Gauteng for Tuesday or Wednesday.

"We can still investigate severe thunderstorms from Thursday, but for now we are not expecting anything," she said.

?? DANGER: FLOODING IN ALBERTON. SAME STORM CURRENTLY EAST OF JOBURG, SLOWLY MOVING TO NORTHERN AREAS | ??ALBERTON REKORD pic.twitter.com/XpCnDLf7hG — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 18, 2022





Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson, William Ntladi, told News24 that flooding had cleared between the N12 and R59 Reading interchange.

"I drove through the Reading interchange and could see patches of ice and hailstones around the side of the road, but it was clear. It was clear there was [heavy rainfall], but at the moment everything is clear. The drainage systems work fine now, but when the heavens opened, there were flash floods," he said.



