Joburg bus crash: Driver, 2 security guards rushed to hospital after bus slams into building

Security guards were trapped under the rubble.

According to authorities, no children were involved in the crash.

All those who were injured were transported to hospitals after they were treated at the scene.

A bus driver and two security guards were injured on Tuesday morning when a bus plunged into a building in Denver, Johannesburg.

According to City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson, Nana Radebe, the two security officials were in the guard house when the bus crashed into the building.

One of the guards was trapped in the building.

No passengers were aboard the bus.

Radebe said two of the people who were involved in the accident were in a critical condition, while another was in a serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department, as well as the bus owner were at the scene.

Radebe said preliminary investigations would be conducted.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, once the guards were extricated from the building, medics assessed them.

Meiring added that no fatalities were reported and no children were involved in the incident.

"Three people, including the bus driver, were walking around on the scene. A bus was found smashed against the structure. Once the two had been extricated from the building, medics assessed the five patients and found that they had sustained moderate injuries."

