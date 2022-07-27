21m ago

Joburg businessman who killed wife after taking out R7.5m insurance on her appeals his conviction

Jeanette Chabalala
George Barkhuizen. Photo: Netwerk24
George Barkhuizen. Photo: Netwerk24
Foto: Netwerk24
  • Businessman George Barkhuizen, who is currently serving life in prison for killing his wife, is applying for leave to appeal his conviction. 
  • He was convicted and sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in 2019. 
  • He allegedly took out life insurance worth R7.5 million weeks before his wife was gunned down.

Businessman George Barkhuizen, sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife Odette, who was killed in what was initially thought to be a hijacking, has applied for leave to appeal his conviction.   

His application was heard on Wednesday morning in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Barkhuizen was convicted in September 2019 of murder, fraud, possessing an illegal firearm, as well as possessing illegal ammunition.  

He allegedly took out life insurance worth R7.5 million weeks before his wife was gunned down in Oakdene in June 2015, News24 previously reported.

Odette was shot in the head and chest. She was 43 at the time. 

Barkhuizen soon became the prime suspect after it was initially believed that Odette's killing was linked to an ostensible hijacking. 

It emerged during court proceedings that he had sent his insurer an email asking if they would pay out if she died in a hijacking. 

Meanwhile, in the heads of argument for the leave to appeal, which the defence had relied on in previous court proceedings, Barkhuizen's lawyer Piet du Plessis said there was no direct evidence linking his client to any one of the alleged offences.  

Du Plesis argued that the investigating officer had "made a number of averments under oath, relating to the existence of circumstantial evidence linking the accused to the alleged offences, which she knew were untrue of which she had no reason to believe which averments she made with the purpose of misleading the court".

He said that when the "truth" was pointed out to the investigating officer, she had "persisted, undeterred to be untruthful with the court".

"It is respectfully submitted that the court, in assessing the evidence, in particular when considering which inferences can legitimately be drawn from the proved facts, ought to take into account that the investigation is compromised and unreliable."

He was 'only person who stood to gain'

In the heads of argument, Du Plessis said his client had denied under oath that he had killed his wife or possessed a fireman and ammunition. 

"This denial was never challenged," he said.  

The defence team also believes that evidence was "suppressed by the investigation team, a fact that infringed the accused's right to a fair, impartial and objective investigation".  

However, prosecutor Thami Mpekana, in his heads of argument, told the court that "mere speculation that another court will come to a different conclusion is insufficient".  

"The respondent [State] proved the fact that the will was signed by witnesses in the absence of the testatrix and her signature was not on the said will. It was also later proved that her signature was forged on the will," he said.

"The evidence also proved that the signatures on the life policies were also forged. The logical reasonable inference that had to be drawn by the court was that the only person who stood to gain from this exercise was no one but the applicant. 

"The applicant sought life policies and searched for witnesses who can attest to the will in the absence of the testatrix. The applicant knew that the testatrix did not sign the will and with such knowledge he presented the same at the master's office."

Mpekana said the investigating officer had done her "best" in gathering relevant information that had assisted the court. 

'Signature on will was forged'

"The investigations are not compromised in anyway; the investigating officer was objective and competent it is so submitted. The evidenced revealed that the signature on the will was forged and later presented to the master's office which is a misrepresentation.

"There is also evidence by the insurance consultant that the deceased should not be disturbed because there was a death in her family. This was disputed and the applicant told the court that this was a family joke."

Mpekana said the businessman had presented insurance documents at three insurance companies in an attempt to cash out the policies.

"This court should evaluate all the evidence against the applicants holistically. In the evaluation of the evidence, the honourable court should find that the state has proven its case against the applicants beyond reasonable doubt and that another court would not come to a different conclusion." 

News24 previously reported that the couple's marriage had been on the rocks at the time of Odette's murder.

The police were reportedly informed by one of their sons that his parents were sleeping in separate bedrooms and that his mother had indicated she wanted to file for a divorce. 

The court is expected to deliver its verdict next week. 

