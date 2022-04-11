26m ago

add bookmark

Joburg car dealership shut down after alleged assault of two boys

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
Raltar Auto in De Deur where Sibusiso and Ryan were allegedly assaulted.
Raltar Auto in De Deur where Sibusiso and Ryan were allegedly assaulted.
Facebook
  • Car dealership owner Bilal Ismail appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.
  • Two boys, 9 and 12, were allegedly assaulted at the dealership and dumped in Meyerton.
  • One boy died and the other was injured.

As a Johannesburg car dealership owner appeared in court, the workspace where he is alleged to have assaulted a 12-year-old boy and his friend was being cleared out.

Ryan Ivor Swayze, 12 died of his injuries and his friend, 9-year-old Sibusiso Zwane, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The De Deur dealership owner, Bilal Ismail, 39, appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. His family, who were surrounded by armed guards, refused to speak to News24. 

It is alleged that the two boys were assaulted after they were found inside the dealership, and then dumped in an open field in Meyerton.

When News24 visited his car dealership, workers were clearing out equipment. The workers, who asked to remain anonymous, said the property owner had evicted the dealership after the incident.  

They told News24 that Ismail and his employees believe the two boys helped a gang steal two Toyota Quantum vehicles on the day of the incident. 

"...three guys picked up the two boys on the side of the road and they persuaded them to take...the [vehicles'] keys from the office. The guys broke the gate and used the boys to enter through the small window of the office and get the keys for the Quantums. 

"As they were driving out, they were confronted by a security guard. They fled the scene, leaving Ryan and Sibusiso behind."

The office where it is believed the keys to the cars were stored in.
dedeur
The golf stick head that was found inside the dealership yard which the sources allege it was used in assaulting Ryan and Sibusiso.
weapon
The golf stick head that was found inside the dealership yard which the sources allege it was used in assaulting Ryan and Sibusiso.

That was when Ismail and his employees allegedly assaulted the boys.

"They hit the child until one died apparently. I am scared man because my brother works here."

The workers showed News24 the golf stick that was allegedly used to assault the boys.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: "The two boys aged, 9 and 12, were found badly beaten by passers-by at Meyerton. It is alleged that the boys were found in a dealership yard. They were assaulted and dumped [in] Meyerton..."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5649 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.11
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
15.98
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,942.91
-0.2%
Silver
24.73
-0.2%
Palladium
2,425.03
0.0%
Platinum
979.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,747
0.0%
All Share
74,776
0.0%
Resource 10
83,076
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,905
0.0%
Financial 15
17,170
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo