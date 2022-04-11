Joburg car dealership shut down after alleged assault of two boys

Car dealership owner Bilal Ismail appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.

Two boys, 9 and 12, were allegedly assaulted at the dealership and dumped in Meyerton.

One boy died and the other was injured.

As a Johannesburg car dealership owner appeared in court, the workspace where he is alleged to have assaulted a 12-year-old boy and his friend was being cleared out.

Ryan Ivor Swayze, 12 died of his injuries and his friend, 9-year-old Sibusiso Zwane, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The De Deur dealership owner, Bilal Ismail, 39, appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. His family, who were surrounded by armed guards, refused to speak to News24.

It is alleged that the two boys were assaulted after they were found inside the dealership, and then dumped in an open field in Meyerton.

When News24 visited his car dealership, workers were clearing out equipment. The workers, who asked to remain anonymous, said the property owner had evicted the dealership after the incident.

They told News24 that Ismail and his employees believe the two boys helped a gang steal two Toyota Quantum vehicles on the day of the incident.

"...three guys picked up the two boys on the side of the road and they persuaded them to take...the [vehicles'] keys from the office. The guys broke the gate and used the boys to enter through the small window of the office and get the keys for the Quantums.

"As they were driving out, they were confronted by a security guard. They fled the scene, leaving Ryan and Sibusiso behind."

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

That was when Ismail and his employees allegedly assaulted the boys.



"They hit the child until one died apparently. I am scared man because my brother works here."

The workers showed News24 the golf stick that was allegedly used to assault the boys.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: "The two boys aged, 9 and 12, were found badly beaten by passers-by at Meyerton. It is alleged that the boys were found in a dealership yard. They were assaulted and dumped [in] Meyerton..."





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.