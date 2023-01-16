Joburg CBD residents protest after man dies during police search operation

Johannesburg residents barricaded the roads and burnt tyres in the CBD to protest against the death of a 28-year-old man during a police search-and-seizure operation on Monday.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said residents accused the police of shooting the man who had collapsed.

Sello said the cause of his death was not yet known. Residents at the scene accused police of putting a packet over the man's face before he died.

Sello said 13 protesters were arrested for public violence.

"The police warn members of the public not to take the law into their own hands and let the law take its cause," she said.

?? Traffic Advisory ??



Commissioner Str in the Joburg CBD is currently barricaded off with burning tyres & debris at Goud Str due to protest action. The situation is volatile. Officers are on the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid & to use alternative routes. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/czJggN9A5S — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) January 16, 2023

Suspect passed away after allegedly swallowing drugs following a drug raid by police officers along Commissioner & Goud. pic.twitter.com/d2q6qQTirV — AskTheChief01 #BuyaMthetho ?? (@David_S_Tembe) January 16, 2023

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told News24 the situation was tense and authorities were monitoring the scene.

"The situation is volatile. Stones were thrown at police vehicles, and traffic is closed off on Commissioner Road between Mooi and Nugget streets," he said.

