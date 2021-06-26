Joburg clinic converted into Covid-19 facility

- A section of a clinic in Norwood, Johannesburg, has been fitted with equipment to help treat Covid-19 patients.
- The Muslim Association of South Africa (MASA) said the facility started admitting patients on Friday as Covid-19 infections in Gauteng rise.
- The MASA MedPark serves as a pressure relief centre for local hospitals.
The Muslim Association of South Africa (MASA) has converted a clinic in Norwood, Johannesburg, into a Covid-19 patient care centre to help fight the disease in the area.
The humanitarian organisation said it sprang into action as Covid-19 infections continued to surge in Gauteng, with more patients requiring hospitalisation.
"Apart from beds having piped oxygen supply, there would be portable medical equipment to tend to patients. Ambulances will be kept ready to shift patients whose health condition does not improve despite being given oxygen, to regular hospitals. The MASA Medpark was set up as a pressure-relief valve for local hospitals. Several others may open as well in the coming weeks," MASA chairperson Yaseen Theba said in a statement.
He said volunteers at the project created a functional, safe and code-compliant medical facility within five days.
"We were uniquely positioned to do this kind of work because we are blessed with networks of individuals who can quickly collaborate with colleagues across disciplines to serve the community. The project team had an aggressive five day deadline to convert the existing clinic into a functional facility.
"Thanks to strong relationships among the hospital owners, the local doctors, Gauteng Department of Health, ER24, and numerous other stakeholders with sponsors and donors, the project setup was completed within hours ahead of the deadline schedule."
The converted section of the clinic, called the MASA MedPark, started accepting patients on Friday.