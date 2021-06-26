Joburg clinic converted into Covid-19 facility

A section of a clinic in Norwood, Johannesburg, has been fitted with equipment to help treat Covid-19 patients.

The Muslim Association of South Africa (MASA) said the facility started admitting patients on Friday as Covid-19 infections in Gauteng rise.

The MASA MedPark serves as a pressure relief centre for local hospitals.

The humanitarian organisation said it sprang into action as Covid-19 infections continued to surge in Gauteng, with more patients requiring hospitalisation.