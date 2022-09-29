Joburg coalition accuses Cope's Colleen Makhubele of voting with ANC to serve own interests

The multiparty coalition in Johannesburg on Thursday accused the new speaker of serving her personal interests rather than those of residents of the city when voting with the opposition parties and not the DA coalition.

In a statement, following the election of Colleen Makhubele, as speaker, the coalition expressed disappointment over the event which now threatens the return of the ANC to government in the metro.

"While we accept the democratic outcome, it must be made plain that Makhubele stood for a party in 2021 that posed as an alternative to the ANC making her willingness to return Johannesburg to the ANC a betrayal to serve her personal interests rather than those of residents."

With the majority of the parties now siding with the ANC there is a good chance that Mayor Mpho Phalatse will be replaced by an ANC councillor.

Makhubele had taken the place of Vasco da Gama, who was axed in a vote of no confidence by the council.

On Wednesday she won the seat with 141 votes, while the coalition garnered 129 votes for its candidate Alex Christians.

Makhubele's victory was made possible because of the Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA siding with the ANC.

"While noting the PA voting with the ANC on this vote, the multiparty coalition notes that all other coalition parties stood together in their commitment to coalition.

"The multiparty coalition will engage the PA in the coming days. We will do so in the interests of the residents of Johannesburg, and the PA's constituency, whose service delivery needs would be better served from this multiparty coalition rather than one led by the ANC."

It said Johannesburg required many years of "continuous and uninterrupted governance" from the multi­party coalition to "reverse the legacy of failed delivery, corruption and state capture that took place under the ANC".

"We will work tirelessly to ensure that this platform is stabilised so that the lives of residents can be improved and that accountability can be brought to all those who have looted the city with impunity for years."

It said that despite this setback, "the multiparty coalition is firmly committed to continue to evolve, strengthen and improve our coalition government in Johannesburg. Despite the election of an ANC-sponsored speaker, our multiparty coalition mayor and MMCs remain hard at work ensuring that service delivery does not just continue uninterrupted, but continues to accelerate."

Meanwhile, the DA’s Solly Msimanga has accused ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba of dishonesty.

“It beggars belief that Herman Mashaba, whose party initiated the entire process by violating the coalition agreement to call for the renegotiation of previously agreed-upon positions, claims to be a victim of arrogance and bullying."

The scale of Mashaba’s dishonesty in triggering the process and then seeking to blame the DA, raises a credible suspicion that he is actively undermining the coalition to score cheap political points.

Msimanga said the DA rejected the claims by representatives of ActionSA, the PA and Cope, who blamed the party for the failure of the City of Johannesburg coalition to elect their nominated speaker in the council meeting on Wednesday.

“Voters need to take heed that a party that cannot even be trusted to uphold a signed and sealed deal, is a party that cannot be trusted - period.

“In an attempt to clean up the mess Mashaba created, the coalition task team met last night to agree on a united communications plan. However, true to form, Mashaba immediately violated that agreement this morning when ActionSA went on a tirade trying to lay the blame at the door of the DA.”

He accused Mashaba of trying to divert attention away from his own party’s part in the event on Wednesday by “attacking” the DA.

“Mashaba started the process that resulted in the election of an ANC-aligned speaker yesterday. Just like he did in 2019, his consistent dishonesty risks handing Johannesburg back to the ANC. The DA will not allow Mashaba’s lies to become the truth and we will do everything in our power to protect DA Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Because ... it is the people of Johannesburg who will lose if Mashaba succeeds.”

On Twitter, ActionSA's interim national chairperson Michael Beaumont accused the DA of believing in governing with the support of others, rather than believing in co-governance.

He said the DA should be mindful that political parties were on trial for how they operated in coalition ahead of the national and provincial elections.

He tweeted:

The DA is fast being seen as the party that collapses coalitions through irresponsible immaturity and arrogance.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie also came to Mashaba's defence, saying on Twitter: "@HermanMashaba tried everything in his power to rescue the coalition, he proposed more power sharing amongst coalition partners to strengthen the coalition. @Action4SA didn’t benefit anything from their own suggestion. I can’t say nothing when lies are being told publicly by DA."

In response, Mashaba said it was "ridiculous" to blame ActionSA for what happened when the PA had crossed the floor.

He said it was arrogance that led the DA to nominate Christians as opposed to a member of the IFP.

"How can they blame us when the PA said they will no longer vote with the DA? You can check with all parties [within the coalition], we voted with the DA. They are arrogant, and I'm sorry but tomorrow the mayor is gone."

Mashaba was commenting on the ninth extraordinary sitting of the council which Makhubele called for Friday.

Mashaba said with the way the leadup to the vote unfolded, the DA may have collapsed the government on purpose.

"Believe me, they are celebrating more than the ANC. The ANC have now backed themselves into a corner. How are they going to put together a government when they are in partnership with the EFF and minority parties?

"[The ANC] never thought through the implications of putting [Makhubele] as speaker, Cope can't even agree if she is with them or not."

He said the only ones not celebrating the election of the speaker was "the people of South Africa".

Makhubele had not responded at the time of publication.