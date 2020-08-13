2h ago

Joburg cops arrest 2 people and seize explosives seemingly meant for illegal mining

Riaan Grobler
Johannesburg police found explosives when they searched a suspected cigarette seller.
SAPS

Johannesburg police officers arrested two people and seized explosives while patrolling the Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, Langlaagte police stopped and searched a man suspected of selling cigarettes and found explosives in a plastic bag instead.

"The K9 Unit was summoned and confirmed that the contents of the plastic bag were explosives: 20 sticks of power gel, 10 connector capped fuses [and] 10 metres of igniter cord," Makhubele said. 

A search of the man's shack led to the discovery of more explosives: 90m of igniter cord, 85 connector capped fuses and 84 more sticks of power gel. A woman was also arrested.

PICS | Four arrested in Western Cape drug bust, tobacco products worth R1m seized

They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the team, particularly after learning that officers had refused a bribe the man offered them.

According to Makhubele, police previously disrupted illegal mining activities in Langlaagte. The activities have been found to contribute to serious and violent crimes, such as murder, he said.


