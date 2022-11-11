1h ago

Joburg council votes against R2 billion bank loan proposal for city's operational costs

accreditation
Alex Patrick
The loan proposal was tabled at the 12th extraordinary council sitting on Friday, where council members responded to the DA-led government's request.
  • The Johannesburg council voted against a proposal to loan R2 billion from the Development Bank of Southern Africa for operational costs.
  • The loan proposal was tabled at the 12th extraordinary council sitting on Friday.
  • Councillors were concerned the loan interest rates would harm the city's finances. 

In another blow to the DA-led government of Johannesburg, the council refused to approve a R2 billion short-term loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

The loan is meant to go towards operational costs and will be paid back in June 2023.

ATM councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu said that the city had been reduced to a state of pauperism by the DA.

"We are forced to urgently convene to deliberate over approving a whopping R2 billion loan. We need to know… how did the city get to this level – how long did the DA know of the dire constraints?"

Magwentshu accused the DA of failing to do financial forecasting and he asked why the city could not collect revenue from residents and businesses.

Last week the ANC said the city, which had gathered R6,6 billion in revenue in June 2021, only gathered R3,8 billion in June 2022.

The R2 billion loan was to cover wages.

Margaret Arnolds from the African Independent Congress accused the DA of not telling the residents the truth about the city's finances.

"Saying [the] city is healthy as far as finances are concerned [is inaccurate]. Today we sit here to approve a loan to take us out of debt, but there is no revenue collecting in the city.

"And today, as we stand in the council chamber, we've had to address workers who are not paid [enough]."

On Friday, under the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) banner, metro workers were outside the council chamber waiting to be addressed by Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The workers were protesting for the political facilitated agreement (PFA) of April 2016 to be upheld.

The agreement between the city and the municipal employers means to regularise payments between staff.

The EFF rejected the loan "for now" for the same reasons as the councillors above.

ActionSA voted to approve the loan but said the fact that the budget was approved in May and the city was already looking for a loan "is an indicator we're skating [on] thin ice".

The DA's Strike Rambani said that the budget included a funding plan that was approved.

"That plan includes borrowing R3 billion from any financial institution – to guard any cash flow [issues] for the city. We're asking for R2 billion, not the R3 billion approved.

"I ask the council to approve the loan [so the city can] meet all obligations."

The Al Jama-ah rejected the loan, saying it would only bring the city to bankruptcy with its interest rates.

"We don't understand… why the city needs high-interest loans if it's not in a crisis."

The ANC had the same response and said it would not be co-opted into paying other debts when the mayor said there was no financial crisis.

Finance MMC Julie Suddaby said the loan was tabled as part of the budget in May, and added that there was usually a short-term loan taken at this time of the year.

She said the city had always managed to pay it back.

In the council, 81 councillors voted in favour of the loan and 136 councillors voted against it.


