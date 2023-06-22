1h ago

Share

Joburg council votes to move tech company to Kenny Kunene's transport portfolio

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene.
Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Kenny Kunene will be responsible for the Metropolitan Trading Company.
  • The company leads the metro's procurement of wifi and CCTV systems.
  • It was moved from the economic development portfolio to the transport department.

The Johannesburg Council on Wednesday night approved the repositioning of the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) to the transport department.

The 13th Ordinary Sitting of the Council went on until 21:00 after a day of caucus breaks interrupted the 19 items on the list.

The urgent report to move the MTC was item 18 - and the vote took place at 20:30.

The MTC is the procurement entity for projects such as wifi and the CCTV system.

The entity was previously under the economic development department - and it was recently allocated an operating expenditure budget of R594 million as well as a three-year capital budget of R21 million.

The MMC for Transport is Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance.

The urgent report to the council, by Tsumbo Nephawe of Group Governance, does not mention a reason for the move, but details how the MTC is part of the City's vision for information communication technology.

He said the "strategic decision to invest in the development of the Johannesburg Broadband Network" was a "critical factor in the City's development through access to economic opportunities, knowledge and greater access to services".

READ | Human rights organisations slam Kenny Kunene for 'targeting' poor people in 'unlawful' Joburg raids

Nephawe said the MTC's role was to perform any municipal services assigned to it.

"It is proposed that the MTC be under the administrative and functional supervision of the transportation department, while maintaining constitution and service delivery mandate, as per the current service delivery agreement between MTC and the City."

Members of the DA-led opposition said the move was done "for the wrong reasons".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metropolitan trading companykenny kunenegautengjohannesburgpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1745 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3373 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 821 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

1h ago

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

1h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.55
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.30
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
932.48
-1.0%
Palladium
1,312.83
-1.8%
Gold
1,918.58
-0.7%
Silver
22.34
-1.4%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,875
-0.5%
All Share
75,236
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,447
-1.1%
Industrial 25
102,671
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,886
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo