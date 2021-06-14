Joburg couple found dead after returning from honeymoon, electrical fault suspected

A Johannesburg couple was electrocuted shortly after returning from their honeymoon.

It is suspected that there was an electrical fault at their home in Crosby.

It is believed that the woman collapsed after touching a tap in the shower and her husband was electrocuted when he tried to save her.

Just a day after returning from their honeymoon, the bodies of newlywed Johannesburg couple, Zaheer Sarang and Nabeelah Khan, were found in their Crosby home on Sunday.

It's believed that Khan, 24, was electrocuted after touching a tap while she was in the shower and that Sarang was electrocuted when he raced towards her to save her.

Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket was opened after their bodies were found at about 17:30 on Sunday.

"It is suspected that the couple was electrocuted. Police are still waiting for the post-mortem results that will confirm the cause of death," Masondo added.



According to the couple's neighbour, Hassan Aalim, Sarang and Khan had returned from their honeymoon on Saturday.

He said he knew something terrible had happened when he heard cries coming from their house.

"It's devastating what happened to Zaheer and his bride," he said.

Aalim added:

The sad thing is that we had been experiencing power outages in the area and a complaint had been laid with City Power but no one responded.

Community activist Aziz Ally told News24 that power outages were an ongoing issue in the community.



"We have received many complaints from people saying that they get an electrical shock when they touch their taps. When we report the issue to the City, they don't respond," Ally said.

"It's just very sad that something so tragic has to happen before we get a response from the officials," he added.

Ally said a full investigation needed to be conducted to determine the cause of the couple's death, adding that Ward 58's electrical issues were due to illegal connections at a neighbouring informal settlement.

City Power has been unavailable for comment. Comment will be added once received.

