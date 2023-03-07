1h ago

Share

WATCH | Joburg crash: One person killed, at least 21 injured after overloaded bakkie overturns

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • One person died and 21 were injured when an overloaded bakkie overturned in Lonehill, Johannesburg.
  • The bakkie was believed to have been transporting 21 passengers.
  • The driver fled the scene.

One person was killed and 21 others were injured when an overloaded bakkie overturned in Lonehill, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene moments after the accident.

According to an Emer-G-Med emergency services paramedic, several passengers were in a critical condition. They had sustained head injuries, broken pelvises and chest injuries after hitting the ground and rocks at the crash site, said personnel attending to the injured.

READ | Multi-vehicle pile-up: KZN police probe a case of reckless and negligent driving, driver on the run

Tools, backpacks and personal items were strewn along the scene.

According to a motorist who was driving behind the bakkie, the driver seemed to be speeding down a hill when he lost control of the vehicle and it hit the pavement.

The bakkie was believed to have ferried at least 21 passengers, most of whom were crammed into the loading bin.

Onlookers watching cops retrieve crashed bakkie
Onlookers watch as Johannesburg metro police officers move a bakkie, which crashed in Lonehill on 7 March 2023.
News24 PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24
Overturned bakkie involved in crash in Joburg
A bakkie overturned in Lonehill, Johannesburg, on 7 March 2023.
News24 PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24

Paramedics said the man who died fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

A colleague of the injured men said the driver had picked them up and was en route to the construction site where the group was working.

News24 understands the driver did not own the vehicle. The vehicle owner was on the scene and spoke to metro police officers.

By 10:30, paramedics had transported all the injured to hospital, and the road was open to traffic.

On Monday, at least 20 people were injured when the driver of a tanker lost control of the heavy-duty vehicle, causing a massive pile-up on the M41 highway in KwaZulu-Natal. At least 49 vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the tanker fled the scene.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgtrafficcrashesaccidents
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 528 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 113 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 117 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 1135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

6h ago

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.04
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.60
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
962.69
-1.1%
Palladium
1,430.31
-1.1%
Gold
1,841.97
-0.3%
Silver
20.93
-0.6%
Brent Crude
86.18
+0.4%
Top 40
72,870
+0.1%
All Share
78,756
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,199
+0.1%
Industrial 25
106,401
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,673
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo