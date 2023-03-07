WATCH | Joburg crash: One person killed, at least 21 injured after overloaded bakkie overturns

One person died and 21 were injured when an overloaded bakkie overturned in Lonehill, Johannesburg.

The bakkie was believed to have been transporting 21 passengers.

The driver fled the scene.

One person was killed and 21 others were injured when an overloaded bakkie overturned in Lonehill, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene moments after the accident.

According to an Emer-G-Med emergency services paramedic, several passengers were in a critical condition. They had sustained head injuries, broken pelvises and chest injuries after hitting the ground and rocks at the crash site, said personnel attending to the injured.

Tools, backpacks and personal items were strewn along the scene.

According to a motorist who was driving behind the bakkie, the driver seemed to be speeding down a hill when he lost control of the vehicle and it hit the pavement.

The bakkie was believed to have ferried at least 21 passengers, most of whom were crammed into the loading bin.

Paramedics said the man who died fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

A colleague of the injured men said the driver had picked them up and was en route to the construction site where the group was working.

News24 understands the driver did not own the vehicle. The vehicle owner was on the scene and spoke to metro police officers.

By 10:30, paramedics had transported all the injured to hospital, and the road was open to traffic.

On Monday, at least 20 people were injured when the driver of a tanker lost control of the heavy-duty vehicle, causing a massive pile-up on the M41 highway in KwaZulu-Natal. At least 49 vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the tanker fled the scene.



